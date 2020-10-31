Meals and Wheels going strong after 50 years with volunteers

Dennis "Denny" Mangan and his wife, Martha "Marti'" Mangan, say they find it gratifying to deliver food once-a-week to shut-in people.
If it wasn't for the Mangans and nearly 90 enthusiastic volunteers like them, an equal number of isolated seniors and other citizens might not know how they would get their next meals.
Lawrence County Meals on Wheels, which took root five decades ago, is going strong despite a year of social distancing, masks, gloves and sanitizing, and near extinction because of regulations. But in fact, the food service is probably needed more now than ever while people who have health issues are more confined to their homes during the coronavirus outbreak. The nonprofit service group, a stronghold in the community, observed its 50th anniversary last month.
"Our volunteers are what stands us apart," board president Brenda Moses said. "We serve a dual purpose in delivering food and companionship, and we also give a purpose to volunteers, who are almost all retired."
One of those is 96-year-old Wally King of Neshannock Township, who still rides along and helps with the deliveries where he can.
Ann Crowe, the program coordinator, is the nonprofit organization's only employee.
Supported largely by donations, recipients of two meals a day — lunch and dinner — pay a $6-a-day nominal fee, or about $185 per month, for five days a week to keep the food purchases and operations going.
The volunteers — lately all wearing personal protection equipment — rotate throughout the week and deliver the food personally to the clients' doorsteps. Many clients receive the meals Mondays through Fridays, but others opt to have it delivered only a couple of times a week.
In the past, volunteers would stay and chat with the clients who wanted company while delivering the food. But since COVID-19 restrictions went into place, the board members are limited to putting the food into coolers on their front porches at the same time every day, so the recipients can expect the meals and remove them promptly.
Moses cited David and Carol Kenneday, Paul Latsko, Dennis and Marti Mangan, Charlene Osborne and Paul Canis as longtime board members who have been the organization's glue for many years. Canis, who lives on the city's North Hill, at age 82 now is a client, himself, Crowe said.
The current board of directors members in addition to Moses as president, are: Cindy Cusick, secretary; David Black, treasurer; Dick Davis, Bob Foht, Gerri Fulena, Denny Mangan, Charlene Osborne and Jeff Pitzer.
New volunteers start out as deliverers on a substitute basis, Crowe explained. Then as others leave their permanent status, they are assigned as regulars.
Crowe recently sent letters to people in the community seeking donations. She addresses every letter and signs it by hand.
At Kenneday's direction, the group started the letter drive years ago as an annual fundraiser. The letters have a place where donors can indicate whether they want the money to go to the local organization in general or to sponsor a client for free meals.
Crowe pointed out that people have been generous, especially in the throes of COVID-19. One woman donated her entire stimulus check to the organization.
"She wanted to give it somewhere that was going to make a difference and where every penny would go to it," she said.
THE HISTORY
Meals on Wheels was started around 1970.
Kenneday said he became involved around 2004 when Jane Bower, who was administering the program with Pauline Jackson, drafted his help.
"They wanted to get more people involved to cover them and give them some time off," Kenneday said. "We came up with a small committee of Alice Otto, Marie Miller, Brad Turk, David Henderson and me, along with Pauline Jackson.
"We formed a board, and I became the president of it, by good luck," he laughed. Although he no longer is on the board, he was a member of it for nearly 10 years and was president most of that time. Jennifer Gordon was site coordinator then.
"The first guy I recruited was Dennis Mangan, around 2005 or 2006. Denny helped me a lot with the idea of separating from the Lutheran Social Services, which covered things when we were first part of it. We were looking for ways to get more business sense about what we were doing."
Mangan suggested they contact Paul Latsko, who had helped to organize the board of Contact EARS, a help hotline.
"Contact EARS was breaking up around then," Mangan said, "so we also recruited Debbie Lynch and Charlene Osborne, and she's still on the board. That 's how things kind of evolved."
The Meals on Wheels food preparation when he joined was done at the Salvation Army on Grant Street.
Mangan pointed out that the organization was paying $700 a month rent there, so eventually it moved to the kitchens of Jameson South in 2010, as a cost-cutting move.
"They did a marvelous job of taking care of our needs," Kennaday said. When Jameson South closed about four years ago, Crowe helped to facilitate the move to UPMC Jameson Place. Mangan also credited Neil Chessen, formerly of Jameson, as the "guru" who also helped to facilitate the move.
"There aren't that many places that prepare meals," Kennaday said. "We had to scout around to find someone who could deal with it. Diane Kosciuszko was head of the food service at Jameson Care Center and was instrumental in getting things in place.
"To have someone who will cook fresh food for you five days a week all year is difficult to find," Mangan said. "We got lucky."
Mangan explained that whatever the residents of Jameson Place and Jameson Care Center are being served each day is the same fare that Meals on Wheels recipients receive.
THE DELIVERIES
People who sign up to receive Meals on Wheels receive a cold lunch consisting of a sandwich and such sides as fruit, jello, pudding, salad or cole slaw. The dinners typically are hot meals that include a protein, carbohydrate and vegetable, and include such fares as chicken, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti or pot roast, as examples.
"They have a hot meal every day, and there's nothing they have to cook," Marti Mangan pointed out. "And when the cold weather is here, we still do it."
Marti, who is retired from the New Castle News, also became an active volunteer in the organization after retirement in 2013. All the money the organization receives from clients and the letter drive stays with the county organization to fund its cause, she said. The volunteers adhere to seven routes, each serving about 12 or 13 people per day, or a total of 83 clients, Denny Mangan explained. "We start around 10:20 a.m. and work until 1around noon."
A volunteer and a driver team up and go from house to house on the list. The schedule rotates, so each volunteer goes once a week. The volunteers typically deliver to the same people on their routes every week, he explained.
The distribution involves 70 volunteers a week, he said. Out of its 90 volunteers, some get sick and some go on vacation or go south for winter months, because the volunteers are mostly retired people.
THE PANDEMIC
Meals on Wheels received a grant that is used to provide meals free in April, May and June when the pandemic hit. During those months, the agency did not charge anyone for their food, Crowe said.
"We got a very nice sized grant from Meals on Wheels America in July, and it's open-ended if we feel the need to offer another period of free meals to give our clients some assistance, should we get another stay-at-home order."
She also is setting that sum aside to for sponsorship of existing clients who might have a hardship. They must meet certain criteria for eligibility, she said.
"Because of COVID-19, we no longer can interact much with the people we serve," Mangan said. And while many people crave the company and companionship as much as the food, Crow has set up a phone calling schedule for people on the client list to have that extra contact.
"Brenda Moses just loves to sit and talk with these people," Mangan said. "Some will say, 'While you're here, can you put a light bulb in?' and some just want to talk, but we can't do that anymore."
The phone calls allow the volunteers to check in with their clients. Jameson Care Center nearly discontinued the meal preparation when the pandemic started, Mangan pointed out. At the center itself, the staff there couldn't let its residents into the dining room, so the staff has carried the food to the residents' rooms.
Instead of providing Meals on Wheels with hot meals, the clients for about two or three weeks received frozen dinners about 2 to 3 weeks.
Now that another system is developed, the bagged hot and cold food is carted out to the curb from the kitchen and the masked volunteers pick it up at curbside and load it into their cars to deliver right away.
"We had to get everyone a cooler to put on their porch," Mangan said. "Most of the time we're delivering to the coolers. When the volunteers phone their clients once a month, it's make sure they're ok and see if they need anything, Crowe said. It's a practice she instituted. It's a hard time, and they're lonely. Our seniors are probably the most nervous about this. Their age group is the most vulnerable."
"And lot of times we don't see them," Marti Mangan said. "We're delivering to a cooler."
Kennaday has gotten his wife, Carolyn, involved in the food deliveries as well. And while he has stepped back a little bit, he still helps out on a limited basis.
"For me, it was a challenged in the beginning," Denny Mangan said. "I'd never done any volunteering in the city. I had the time, and we were meeting once a month. It was a challenge to find a way to keep this organization running."
"I joined because I felt this was a giveback to the community," Marti said,"after all those years I worked."
Since volunteering for Meals on Wheels, "I've gotten to know areas of New Castle I never knew existed," she said.
"I'm so proud of our volunteers," Crowe said. Because of COVID-19, "we told everyone we'd understand if they're uncomfortable, but there were only a few who didn't want to deliver. We have not lost a step. Without our volunteers, we couldn't do this."
