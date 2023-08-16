The Lawrence County Common Pleas courtroom was devoid of any members of Andre Robinson’s or Tyler McMillan’s family members Monday afternoon when Judge J. Craig Cox sent McMillan off to jail for the rest of his life.
Only New Castle police officers, sheriff deputies and court officers were in the room to escort McMillan, 35, away after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the March 24, 2020, shooting death of the 25-year-old Robinson. A jury convicted McMillan of first-degree murder on July 24 after a trial that stretched more than a week.
Robinson was found dead in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in a lot behind McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. the morning of March 24, 2020, after being shot five times.
In addition to his life sentence, Cox also ordered McMillan to an additional 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institution for a term consecutive to his life sentence for his conviction on a separate count of conspiracy to commit homicide.
McMillan is one of three initially charged in connection with Robinson’s death. His two alleged co-conspirators, Khalil Newman, 28, and Karalinn Perrotta, 24, both of New Castle, also were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.
Assistant District Attorney William Flannery, who co-prosecuted the case, said Newman is expected to stand trial in the homicide case before the end of this year.
Charges against Perrotta were dismissed at her preliminary hearing, but the district attorney’s office is reviewing the evidence and trying to decide whether charges against her will be refiled, Flannery said.
Testimony and evidence presented during McMillan’s trial pointed to him as the gunman.
When the judge handed down McMillan’s consecutive sentence for the conspiracy charge, he commented, “This is probably one of the clearest conspiracy cases the court has ever seen,” he said, regarding the facts that were presented to the jury.
He ordered McMillan to have no contact with Robinson’s family, either in person, by phone or social media.
McMillan offered no statement during his sentencing. His court-appointed defense attorney, John Bongivengo, told the judge McMillan maintains his innocence.
Assistant District Attorney Luann Parkonen, who co-prosecuted the case with Flannery, told the judge Robinson’s mother had been in the courtroom during McMillan’s trial, but she chose not to attend the sentencing hearing, nor did she submit an impact statement to the court.
