McKim's musical talents impact generations of students

James O. “Jim” McKim Jr. was raised in a warm, loving home that was always filled with music and song.

It’s no small wonder his background has resonated into an extraordinary career of teaching music, sharing his gifts with literally thousands of students spanning three generations in the Mohawk Area School District.

McKim, the driven mastermind behind an unheard-of number of musicals and choir performances at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School for nearly four decades, and later behind the operations of the Scottish Rite Cathedral, typically flies under the radar, selflessly molding students and adults on both educational and personal levels.

The lifelong North Beaver Township resident has served his community without expectation of accolades. He has made an indelible impact, through his iconic career as a music teacher, mentor, role model, choir director, and most significantly, as director of 36 musicals at Mohawk that all have been described as topnotch productions.

Some of his former students have described how his gentle influence has steered them and countless others in the courses of their lives during his 36-year teaching career.

For instance, had it not been for McKim’s prompting, Mohawk grad Mike Zoccoli, who owns a business in Hillsville, said he might never have asked out that beautiful girl in the choir room who later became his wife.

Justin Addicott of Neshannock Township, McKim’s successor at Mohawk after he retired, said it was because of McKim he changed his career goals from anesthesiology to a more joyful profession of teaching music and acting.

Saundra Patton Decker, now living in Texas, had significant roles in two musicals at Mohawk High, and because of McKim’s influence, she attained a fully paid musical theater scholarship to West Virginia University.

After his retirement, he kept going. He went on to direct and assist in more musicals at the New Castle Playhouse, and he has gone back to Mohawk to assist and advise Addicott with some of his productions.

“I closed my high school career with the Phantom of the Opera,” McKim reflected. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of that production this April with a trip to New York City with Addicott to see the Phantom of the Opera, ironically, during its final week on Broadway.

“That brought tears to my eyes,” he said.

McKim, 71, retired from Mohawk on his birthday, June 7, 2013, closing out his career with commencement. He’s never missed graduation exercises in 47 years, including the 10 years since he retired.

A Mohawk alumnus, McKim made the district his life’s passion in many facets.

“As a teacher, he was involved in the development of everyone,” Addicott said. “He has a skill set that not a lot of teachers have, to see something in someone and bring it out. He’s a very giving person.”

CONTINUING HIS SERVICE

Two years after he retired, McKim joined the Mohawk Area Board of Education, having been elected as a write-in candidate and the top vote-getter that year.

Dr. Kathleen Kwolek, now retired, was the district superintendent then and current Superintendent Dr. Loree Houk was the assistant.

“I respect both of them to the highest degree,” McKim said.

He has served eight years on the school board so far, and is seeking reelection to another four years. He was the top Democratic vote-getter in the May 16 primary and he received the second highest number of votes on the Republican ballot.

“Mr. McKim is as Mohawk as it gets,” commented Houk, who has known him since she was a student. “His decision-making is in the best interest of all of the students. He’s an incredibly generous, giving man of his time and talents.”

McKim graduated from Mohawk High in 1970.

The district was formed in the fall of 1958 when he was in first grade, he recalled. “Back then, we all rode one bus.”

In his high school years, Mohawk was doing musical productions when other schools weren’t, and McKim worked backstage with productions and scenery. In the fall of 1969, the teacher in charge of the musicals left, and there was a 10-year lapse.

“I never got to be in one, but I had such a love for it,” he said.

The first production after those 10 years was “Oklahoma!” in 1979, and McKim directed. When auditions were announced and no students showed, McKim went around and handpicked the cast members and it was a hit. That ignited the fervor in his students.

His impact as an educator is evident by his nearly 3,000 friends on Facebook, most of whom he says are former students who still keep connections with him decades later.

McKim has a rightful and appropriate place in the Mohawk Area School District’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, where he is its emcee because he is articulate and knows so many people.

In 2003, he was named Bessemer Rotary Club’s Teacher of the Year.

“I just get tremendous personal joy out of seeing kids achieving,” he said.

His quiet humility comes out in the form of a blush that rises in his cheeks whenever he’s asked to talk about his own achievements, and he quickly deflects to the subject of his students’ successes.

McKim has made a point to follow performances of his students and former students who have gone on to succeed in music and acting, and he’s been known to travel to wherever they are performing.

When members of Mohawk’s marching band flew to Disney in February this year, McKim drove there, carting all of their instruments, luggage and uniforms for them. He took delight in singing in an impromptu barbershop group in the theme park.

A LIFE OF MUSIC

McKim said his love for music, playing the violin and singing was influenced by his father, James O. McKim Sr., who was a musician. His mother, Isabel was a nurse anesthetist at Jameson Hospital for a remarkable 62 years. He is one of five siblings, and his family always all sang together and played instruments.

“We had a room in our house dedicated to music,” he said, “and we would all play, and we still do that.”

He has sung the national anthem at Pirate games as a member and leader of the barbershop group, Lords of the Castle.

McKim shares his love for singing in church and directs the choir at Poland Presbyterian Church, and he has directed church choirs for most of his life. He also has played his violin for square dances.

A farmer at heart, he runs his family’s original 160-acre farm south of Mount Jackson, and he occasionally works for other farms in the area.

“It’s one of my passions,” he said, and it’s where he keeps a collection of antique tractors.

McKim graduated from Grove City College with a degree in music, as a violin and voice major. He earned a master’s degree in school administration from Westminster College.

At Grove City, he played trombone in the marching, jazz and concert bands, and he sang in the college chorale and touring choir.

He started violin lessons in third grade, studying under Anthony Casbero, who was the principal violinist with the Youngstown Symphony, and he has continued to play the violin throughout his life.

He had a brief military stint with the Air Force Reserves. He didn’t land a teaching job right out of college and became a substitute teacher at Blackhawk in Beaver County, and at Mohawk and New Castle.

He student taught at John F. Kennedy School under Anita Scott, a singer who had perfect pitch, “and through her I learned that I have perfect pitch, too,” he said, adding, “She was an inspiration to me.”

Perfect pitch is the ability to identify or recreate a given musical note without a reference tone, and it is a rare phenomenon.

Several years ago, McKim received a letter from a Pittsburgh attorney, advising he was named in a will. An acquaintance had bequeathed him his violin, “and I still play it, because I like it,” he said.

He played the violin in the Mohawk orchestra in December for the school’s production of “White Christmas.”

McKim said he always wanted to perform in a school musical, but he never really had a role in one until a few years ago, when his Mohawk replacement invited him back in 2020 to play Teddy Roosevelt in “Newsies.” But the night of dress rehearsal, they were forced to shut down production along with the entire school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided we’d perform it for the kids,” he said. “Almost two years later, we brought the show to The Cathedral so we could social distance. The parents got to see it. Everybody relearned their lines and we rehearsed the songs again and we performed it there.

“That was my own first experience in a stage performance and I didn’t like it,” he said, smiling. “Too much pressure.”

ANOTHER AVENUE

OF DEDICATION

McKim’s devotedness doesn’t stop at the Mohawk district’s boundaries when it comes to community service.

When he retired from teaching, he was approached by Robert McKibbon who was active at the Scottish Rite Cathedral and had worked at Mohawk. McKibbon talked him into helping out at the grandiose New Castle landmark building, “and that became another huge passion of mine,” McKim said.

He served as president of The Cathedral Foundation’s board of directors for eight years. Since his term expired, he has stayed on as a consultant and he is the sound engineer for most of its productions. McKim is one of only a handful of people who keep the nine-story building running with wedding receptions, proms, graduations, dance recitals, Distinguished Young Woman pageants, concerts, bingo, car shows, Veterans Day salutes, career days, Oneness events and the list goes on.

He also serves on the board of the Children’s Dyslexia Centers Inc., based at The Cathedral.

Walking through the building with a visitor, McKim, also a Mason, can cite just about every fact there is to know about every crack and crevice, and with more details, its vast auditorium and its one-of-a-kind 98-year-old player pipe organ, including the numbers and sizes of the organ pipes.

McKim earlier this year organized a dinner concert that took place in late April on The Cathedral stage, featuring organ performances by two virtuosos, with the goal of raising funds for its refurbishment. The cultural impact of that evening reverberated throughout the community and beyond, and people nearly two months later are still raving about it.

Addicott, who attended that majestic event, has noticed that McKim is always finding things to nurture, and the Cathedral organ restoration has now become his mission and passion.

“He wants to see it to its highest glory,” he said.