The McKesson plant in Lawrence County is officially shutting down Thursday.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical distribution company said the plant, located at 2798 New Butler Road in Shenango Township, will be shutting down after more than 25 years of operation in the county.
The company previously confirmed the news of the shutdown to employees in September.
This closure was made following a company review of its distribution network.
The facility was a supplier to the pharmacies of the Giant Eagle stores in Shenango and Neshannock townships.
“We appreciate the commitment of our New Castle employees through this transition. All impacted employees were encouraged to apply for open roles at McKesson for which they are qualified, and all local businesses previously serviced by the New Castle distribution center will receive McKesson products and goods without interruption from sister distribution centers that service the region,” the company said in the statement.
The facility, as of September, had around 150 employees.
The company previously stated that it would support impacted employees with retention benefits or severance under a severance pay plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.