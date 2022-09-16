A McKesson official confirmed the pharmaceutical distribution company will be closing its New Castle center in the summer of 2023.
Talk of the center’s closing circulated this week. McKesson’s history dates back about 25 years in Lawrence County, according to David Matthews, the company’s senior director of corporate public relations.
“After a thorough review of our distribution network, McKesson has made the difficult decision to close our New Castle distribution center,” Thompson confirmed in an email Friday afternoon.
“We have provided current New Castle employees with nine months’ notice to prepare for the closure, and we encourage them to apply for any open roles at McKesson for which they are qualified,” he said.
McKesson will support impacted employees with retention benefits and they will be eligible for severance under its severance pay plan if they remain through the end of the transition period, do not place in another McKesson role and are separated as a result of these position eliminations, he said.
“We are incredibly grateful to our New Castle colleagues for their hard work and dedication during their time with McKesson,” Thompson said.
The firm has about 150 employees in New Castle, who were informed of the decision late this week.
The McKesson facility, at 2798 New Butler Road in Shenango Township, has been a supplier to the pharmacies of the two Giant Eagle stores in Shenango and Neshannock townships since it opened its new building in the late 1990s.
Attempts to contact a spokesperson for Giant Eagle on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Linda Nitch, Lawrence County Economic Development executive director, said after hearing about the closing, “It’s unfortunate for the community. We will certainly do our best to identify other users, by either retaining employers who are here or attracting new ones for that building.
“We know that business decisions are made at levels we cannot influence,” she said, “but we will do the best we can to work with our partners — the West Central Job Partnership, PA CareerLink and the Steel Valley Authority’s Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN), to assist people who have suffered job losses.”
She said that the state Department of Labor and Industry also has a group that assists with job placements.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said he called the pharmaceutical distribution center Friday and was told that the company would be moving its operation.
“I am deeply saddened to learn that yet another large Lawrence County employer is moving away,” he said. He said county officials also will try to work with McKesson to help their affected employees find new jobs when the facility officially closes.
