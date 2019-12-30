District Judge Scott A. McGrath is reluctant to leave his work behind.
McGrath, a dedicated, longtime elected Lawrence County official who was elected as a magisterial district judge 12 years ago, will hang up his robe on Jan. 6, but he’s not done wearing it altogether.
He has applied and has been approved for a senior district judgeship by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts. He hopes to be called out to work to fill in locally and in Central Court when needed.
He will be succeeded in his position by Rick Russo of Neshannock Township, a retired New Castle police officer who will take the oath of office Jan. 6.
McGrath’s court, in District 53-3-04, was subject to a redistricting about two years ago when it was merged with the court of District Judge David Rishel, who retired and also is now a senior district judge.
McGrath, whose jurisdiction initially covered Neshannock, Pulaski and Wilmington townships and New Wilmington and Volant boroughs, inherited Shenango, Hickory, Plain Grove, Shenango, Scott and Washington townships and South New Castle Borough in the redistricting.
“That certainly doubled the workload of this office,” he said, remembering how before the merge, there were days when there was a lull in the court schedule and he would catch up on Fridays with court scheduling.
“That never happens now,” he said.
Meanwhile, the county has been wrestling with plans to expand his court by either adding onto its existing rental space in the Allshouse Plaza in Neshannock Township, or moving it into a house on Wilmington Road that was purchased with county tax dollars in 2017 in anticipation of the growing court district. However, the plans met various snags and never got off the drawing board and after thousands of tax dollars were spent, the house stands empty. McGrath’s court will remain in its existing location until the incoming board of county commissioners makes some definitive decisions about it.
McGrath was elected to the district judgeship after having worked in a mental health counseling position at Human Services Center.
“I’ve found that a lot of the same skills have applied here,” he said. “It’s all about how you deal with people, and treating them with respect. I try as best I can to give everyone who walks in that door the chance to be heard and treated fairly.”
In most cases, and particularly in those of traffic violations, “most people are looking for the best deal they can get,” he said, explaining that they want to negotiate with the police officers and not go to court hearings.
“Once I figured that out, this job got easier,” he said, “and I’ve found that most police officers in the county know that, too.
“I’ve certainly been impressed with the quality of our law enforcement in Lawrence County,” McGrath said.
McGrath said that as a district judge, he’s performed weddings for between 100 to 200 couples, averaging at least eight to 10 weddings per year.
“That was a privilege to have had that significant of a role in so many people’s lives,” he reflected.
He said it’s also been humbling to know that decisions he has made in criminal law have determined whether someone goes home or to jail, and that his signature on a protection from abuse order can get someone thrown out of his or her own house.
“For most people who come in here, it’s their first and only time they may encounter going to court,” he said. “I try to, philosophically, make people feel like they’ve been heard and treated with respect.”
Looking back as some of the more interesting incidents of his career, he recalled one Fourth of July when a Neshannock Township police officer was called to a neighborhood near Call’s Plaza regarding a man who was walking around his backyard in the nude, burning trash. The man told the officer and the judge, “I guess I’m in big trouble now, because I don’t have a burning permit.”
“My highest speeder case was someone who was driving at 113 mph,” McGrath recalled.
But the case that stands out most in the history of his judgeship was the arrest of Jordan Brown, who was accused in the murder of his future stepmother, 26-year-old Kenzie Marie Houk, and her unborn child. Brown, now 22, was 11 at the time of the homicide that drew national attention. Houk was shot in her bed, the morning of Feb. 20, 2009, in the farmhouse she shared with Jordan, his father, Chris, and her two daughters, who at the time were ages 7 and 4.
McGrath recalled that he had agreed to take over that weekend on call for Rishel, and the state police wanted to apply for a search warrant in the case.
“I called Dave before I came in to court, because I was so new here,” he said, remembering that Rishel also stayed on with him that day to advise him in the arraignment.
He remembers noticing that Brown’s feet didn’t even touch the floor in his seat.
“After it was over, they took Jordan to jail,” he said. “I called and asked them to keep him segregated from the rest of the population.”
McGrath, leaning on his background in psychology, then sat with the boy’s father, Chris, for an hour after the arraignment, consoling him and offering him support.
“My mental health background certainly came in handy in this job,” he said.
One of McGrath’s ambitions in retirement is to travel. He and his wife, Linda, live in Wilmington Township. They have two children and five grandchildren who live in other states, so visiting them will become a bigger part of their lives.
He said he is grateful to the voters of Lawrence County for having elected him to his position three terms ago.
“This has been a perfect way for me to cap off a rewarding career,” he said. “It’s been a privilege for me to have held this seat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.