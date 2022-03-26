In 1897, John A. McGonigle and his young wife, Elizabeth “Bessie” McGonigle, set out to support their family with a career in the undertaking business.
Little did they know that the pioneering funeral and livery business in New Castle, Pennsylvania, would evolve to set the standard of excellence in Lawrence and Mercer Counties 125 years later.
The entity is now known as J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. with locations at 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, PA; and 1090 E. State St., Sharon, PA.
Since the death of John and Bessie, who was renowned as the first woman in Pennsylvania to be a licensed funeral director, eight of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have become licensed funeral directors in Pennsylvania.
Now in its 4th generation, the McGonigle family remains committed to serving families with the same guiding principles that have been their hallmark throughout the years: Professionalism, Integrity and Compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.