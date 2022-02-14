The rocky start to 2022 continues for the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
CEO Alex McCoy is no longer with the chamber as of Monday, it announced in a news release Monday evening. The chamber board thanked him for his service and wished him well.
No reason was given for ouster.
McCoy came to Lawrence County from Garrett County, Maryland, and began his duties in June 2017. He originally is from Georgia.
"The boards of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and Lawrence County Regional Chamber Foundation are in support of our Forward Lawrence initiative and the subsequent Elevate Lawrence plan," said Melanie DeVincentis, the chamber's communications and investor experience specialist.
McCoy's departure comes on the heels of the chamber's foundation board removing the seat of Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd. Boyd publicly disagreed with the direction of the Forward Lawrence initiative, a $175,000 venture to spur economic development in the county.
Boyd was replaced by fellow Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel.
