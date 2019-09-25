Mayoral candidate James Constant and county commissioner candidate Dan Vogler spoke about their history, their impressions of the city and county and where they'd like to see both at an event hosted Tuesday at The Confluence by the Downtown Business Association.
"Everyone wants to know what you can do for us, but we want to know what we can do for you," Pat Amabile, president of the association, said about the goals the group has for the downtown.
Constant, an independent, began by reminding the public that although he is not originally from New Castle, he's also not a politician.
"I have a constituent that asked me if I knew what I was getting into," Constant said. "I'm not a politician. I'm not a career politician. I (also) have a grandchild here in Lawrence County, and I care about the future of Lawrence County."
Constant went on to explain one of his goals is to invest in a $50 million building where children will have academic, sports and art competitions for the chance to win scholarships. Constant says this building will bring between 500 to 2,000 families to the city every week.
Vogler, the only sitting county commissioner seeking another term, began with his history as a Mohawk graduate and went on to talk about the inner workings of the county government to show the public how and what the commissioners control.
"There's a misconception, I think, that people think that the three commissioners are the boss of everyone at the courthouse," Vogler said. "That is not true."
Vogler say the offices the commissioners do have authority over are such things as Veterans Affairs and Department of Elections.
"I think right now in many respects, not in all respects, but in many respects the county is moving in the right direction," Vogler said. "We have challenges, and you’ve touched on them. Obviously, here in downtown, we have challenges particularly."
Vogler says he never thought he'd see the day where retail changed almost exclusively to big box stores like Walmart to the point where it would damage mom-and-pop stores so drastically in the downtown area.
"It's not just us. It's everywhere," Vogler said. "It's a challenge that goes well beyond the borders of this county."
