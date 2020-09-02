Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court, along with American Legion Post 157, hosted a wreath dedication ceremony Wednesday at Legion Park for the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.
VJ Day recalls Aug. 15, 1945, the day that Japan surrendered to effectively endi World War II. The official end came on Sept. 2, 1945, when surrender papers were signed aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
"Today, we recognize and pray for those living and dead who fought and died during that war so we here today may enjoy the fruits of their sacrifice," said Cosmo Mavatro, chaplain of Post 157.
"In today's world," Court said, "things have changed drastically. One thing has remained constant ... that our heroes are these veterans here today."
As a part of Wednesday's ceremony, two World War II veterans spoke.
"I guess there aren't too many of us left, but I just say you take it one day at a time," said Guy Prestia.
Prestia, now in his late 90s, was drafted at 19 yearsold and served in the 45th Division, Company E 157 Regiment. He spoke about traveling through Italy, France and eventually Germany, where he aided in the liberation of 31,000 people who remained at one of the country's largest concentration camps, Dachau.
Former Mayor Sam Teolis reflected on his days serving, and recited a prayer.
Prestia, Teolis and Court placed the wreath on a memorial for Ellwood City native Joseph Gasper, who was one of the first American soldiers wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Court also presented a proclamation to Legion Commander Joseph Fisher and read the names of the surviving residents who served during the war.
The names were: Sam Teolis, Joseph Gasper, Sophia Burnell, John Kerstetter, Alvin Leventhal, James Sneed, Eugene Stiefel, Daniel Starr, Edward Zikeli and Guy Prestia.
