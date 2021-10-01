The City of New Castle will begin accepting applications from small businesses for COVID-19 relief grants.
Mayor Chris Frye expressed his hope that small business owners located within the city will apply for funding.
“The city received a $126,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help our small business community,” Frye said. “I’m confident that this pool of funds can provide several businesses with the financial assistance needed to recover from the devastating impact that COVID-19 had on their operations.”
Applications are available online at the city’s website at https://www.newcastlepa.org/2021/09/cdbg-application-for-business-relief/. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 of assistance. They must describe how they experienced disruption due to the COVID-19 crisis and how they will use the grant funds to respond to the impacts of the coronavirus.
Additional requirements, including a list of ineligible businesses, are detailed in the application.
The city will begin accepting applications on Oct. 20.
To assist businesses with completing the application, a pre-application workshop is scheduled for mid-October. The online workshop will be hosted by M&L Associates, the consulting group assisting the city with the grant program. The workshop will include a review of the application requirements and provide ample opportunity for interested applicants to have their questions answered.
Businesses that are approved to receive a grant will be notified beginning in mid-November and approvals will continue until the funding is depleted.
For more information, contact Shawn Anderson, director of community and economic development, at (724) 656-3505 or via email at sanderson@newcastlepa.org.
