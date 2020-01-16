Mayor Chris Frye spoke with the Citywide Development Corporation (CDC) Tuesday — about what the group has accomplished and what it plans to do in 2020.
“I do see the value in the CDC,” Frye said. “I do have a lot of questions in terms of where the CDC is going. It’s been two years, and excuse me and my ignorance for not knowing exactly what’s taken place.”
The seven-member board was incorporated in 2017, and soon after became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that applies for grants to conduct community and economic projects.
Among the members are Councilman Tim Fulkerson and Angie Urban of New Visions. Others members include Stephanie Dean, Stan Magusiak, Dale Turner, Mark Kauffman, Mark Panella and Patrick May.
Frye asked the board members to tell him about their role on the board as well as what they bring to the table.
“We (New Visions) do a lot of quality of life activities,” said Urban referencing planting flowers and hosting parades. “We’re kind of not kidding ourselves when we think that a parade is going to flip storefronts and actually change the community makeup down there.”
She said her organization is focusing on doing what it can to make a difference.
“New Visions has been focused on downtown because we’ve said, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,’” Urban said.
“I’m kind of the liaison between the city and the CDC,” said Dean, the city’s business administrator and chief financial officer. “I pretty much listen in these meetings and just hear the vision and hear the energy and hear what everybody wants to do and then I take that back, with Mr. Fulkerson as well, to city council.”
Both Urban and Dean reiterated the challenges of having multiple groups such as Blueprint Communities working on different projects throughout the city, but not necessarily “on the same page.”
“I’m eager and hopeful to have this common voice (Frye) who’s now sitting at the table that’s saying, ‘How do we pull these things together?” Urban said. “Not that we weren’t saying that before, but having a concrete economic development plan that each of these entities has a piece of I think will get a lot of people to start moving things in a direction quickly.”
When in Harrisburg, Frye spoke with officials from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) who told him to give them five city needs and wants.
He asked the board to compose a list of challenges and opportunities the city faces.
“We can’t just say, “We’re just going to do one thing and try to shoot for it,” Frye said. “Basically what I’m saying is, I don’t want to put our eggs in one basket.”
By the end of the meeting, the five areas the CDC and Frye concluded were important included tax structure, the flood zone designation, parking availability, move-in-ready storefronts and quality of life.
Fulkerson pitched blight as one of the major issues facing the city, but Frye said that blight is already being addressed. He said he wants to focus on solutions to challenges and problems in the city that have been “dead in the water.”
