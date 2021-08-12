Mayor: Shenango China owes thousands in fines

Code enforcement was again a central issue by city council, but this time regarding former Shenango China plant on Grant Street.
Council President Tom Smith brought up the property during his comment period on Thursday, asking Mayor Chris Frye for an update since the property was last discussed in 2019. David Choi, of Toronto, Canada, purchased the 500,000-square-foot building and 34 acres in 1993, two years after the plant ceased production.
Frye said there were some fines from the past administration that were paid and other citations that went away because the code officers were no longer with the city.
"Our current code officers have filed between $15,000 and $20,000 in fines," Frye said. "We also have used drones to go over top to see the roof to see structural problems."
Solicitor Ted Saad said some court dates have been continued because Choi wasn't able to travel from Canada to Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 restrictions. Saad noted the $15,000 to $20,000 are in new fines.
Council also discussed using grants from the Department of Environmental Protection to help with the cleanup of the site.
During a 2019 meeting when the property last came up, it was noted Choi was behind $39,000 in fines related to code enforcement. Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. at that time was attempting to acquire the property, which the agency called the largest under-utilized site in the city.
According to county assessment records, the total valuation of the 34-acre property is $612,800, with the land valued at $221,000 and the building at $391,800.
Choi in 2018 claimed the city offered him $300,000 for the property and building, while he countered with a $500,000 offer.
