Mayor presents next year's budget

New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo introduced the city's 2020 proposed budget during the New Castle City Council meeting yesterday.
"The proposed budget was reviewed by the Act 47 Recovery Coordinators to ensure compliance with the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act Exit Plan as filed with the city on July 19, 2019, and adopted by city council on Aug. 22, 2019," said Mastrangelo.
The city's property assessment for next year will be $481,721,847.
"Historically, the total tax revenues and assessed values have declined in the city," said Mastrangelo. "This is again the case for 2020, which shows a decline from the 2019 assessment in the amount of $4,331,267. The budget reflects a 13 percent uncollectible factor when calculating anticipated revenues."
The millage rate for 2020 is proposed at 15.476 mils, which reflects an increase of 1.25 mils.
Capital improvements are included to repair infrastructure and buildings. The proposed budget also includes equipment and public safety vehicles. The total of capital improvements in 2020 is $621,238.50.
The city will continue the paving project that was started in 2014. The amount funded for 2020 is $333,054.97, which is a combination of capital improvements and liquid fuel funds.
In accordance with the exit plan, the following was proposed:
•Police officers and firefighters will receive a 2 percent annual base wage increase plus applicable step increases for 2020.
•Public Works Laborers' 964 will receive a 2 percent annual base wage increase for 2020.
•Clerical Laborers' 964 have ratified their contract through December 2020, and will receive a 2 percent increase 2020.
•Non-union employees were given a 2 percent raise and will continue to receive this through 2022.
•Elected officials will receive a wage freeze in 2020.
•Clerical employees, public works, police, firefighters, and parks and recreation employees have reached an agreement to change insurance from Highmark to a UPMC plan with lower monthly premiums and higher co-payments.
"Therefore, as mayor, I am proposing the following calendar year 2020 budget for your review and approval," said Mastrangelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.