BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Mayor Chris Frye wouldn't discount taking legal action against New Castle City Council over its fiscal procedure ordinance Tuesday holding steadfast to his claim made late last month.
The council approved the ordinance on Sept. 10, which would require any purchase of “supplies, materials, equipment and services for public improvements” costing between $1,500 and $20,100 to first be approved by the council.
Frye vetoed the ordinance on Sept. 18 citing its counterproductiveness in day-to-day operations and during a council meeting five days later wouldn't discount taking legal action if the veto was overridden. On Sept. 25, council struck down the veto with a supermajority vote, but said it would be open to amendments.
During Tuesday's meeting, Frye proposed an amendment to the ordinance with 14 exceptions, which would be expenditures paid without prior authorization, as well as requested the minimum amount to be raised to $5,000.
Council president Tom Smith explained his colleagues wouldn't be in favor of $5,000, but asked if they could "meet in the middle."
Frye agreed.
"If we did that (meet in the middle), is this a dead issue?" Smith asked. "And neither side is not going to pursue any type of legal (action)?"
"I have no comment," Frye said. "Let me preface, it is not because of you guys and it's not because I don't like this ordinance and it's not because I'm not trying to be fiscally responsible."
Frye explained the ordinance was "unheard of" in other third-class cities so "research" would be conducted. Smith explained it was not the council's intent to micromanage.
Seemingly, all five council members agreed the 14 exceptions were acceptable and agreed to vote on whether to accept them during their Thursday voting meeting.
The exceptions included such things as include sales tax due and utilities.
In other news:
•An executive session was held immediately following the call to order to discuss litigation with special counsel about a federal lawsuit filed by DON Services.
