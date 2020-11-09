Mayor hires another former member of campaign team

The leader of Mayor Chris Frye's transition team from his successful 2019 election will be paid $17,000 annually to work in city hall as a part-time secretary.
Robert Lyles, who currently serves on the New Castle Area School District School Board and the Citywide Development Corporation, completed all of his necessary hiring paperwork.
Frye announced after his victory last November that Lyles would "oversee operations and communications New Castle Mayor-Elect Chris Frye’s transition."
"Robert Lyles is an active, well-respected, widely known community leader," Frye said in the statement. "He has demonstrated the ability to work across party lines and mobilize people."
Lyles is the third former member of Frye's campaign to accept jobs at city hall. Last month, Frye hired his former campaign manager, Eric Francis, to work in regulating and enforcing the city's municipal solid waste program. He makes $16,500 annually. Shawn Anderson, the city's current community and economic development, was also a part of Frye's transition team and aided in the coordination of an inaugural ball held in January.
