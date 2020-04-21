Mayor furloughs 30 city employees

New Castle Mayor Chris Frye furloughed 30 city employees on Friday in order to reduce costs and offset a projected earned income tax shortfall caused by business closures linked to COVID-19.
“We have a responsibility to be stewards of the taxpayer's money and this decision is solely predicated on doing what’s best for the residents of our city,” Frye said.
The affected positions are non-uniform code enforcement, clerks, public works positions and part-time police officers.
Due to mass business closures and stay-at-home orders, the city could see a loss of between $500,000 and $1.3 million in earned income tax revenue, according to Frye.
Furloughing employees coupled with decisions to not fill vacancies has a potential savings of over $600,000, Frye said.
“Ensuring city employees are safe and their families wouldn’t be (financially) impacted was very important," Frye said. "By working with the unions and pension attorneys, we were able to ensure employees wouldn’t be affected a great deal. I want to thank everyone for their cooperation and collaboration."
Most of the furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment, but the city will continue to pay its share of hospitalization.
Stephanie Dean, the city's chief financial officer and business administrator, paid the city's 2020 solvency fee with the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services, which protects the city from unemployment claim liabilities during this time.
“I’m so proud of my team," Frye said. "I want to thank city council for their continued support knowing that the dust hasn’t settled yet, more tough decisions are on the horizon. No one in city hall has balked at this pandemic, rather we’ve banded together to solve these issues head-on."
Frye also has temporarily frozen all spending outside of essential operational purchases and COVID-19 related items.
“This unprecedented global pandemic has no point of reference. We are figuring it out day by day," Frye said. "And like the rest of the nation, we will get through this together.”
