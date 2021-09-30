New Castle’s city council voted last week to go with an out-of-town firm to spur community and economic development despite pleas from Mayor Chris Frye to choose a city-based organization for the position.
New Castle’s Citywide Development Corporation received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for three years at $50,000 per year to focus on implementing community development projects in the city with an emphasis on the central business district, neighborhood stabilization, community building and economic revitalization. Four firms submitted bids for the position, with council unanimously voting to approve a plan from ExUrban Planning of Kittanning.
During council’s meeting last Thursday, Frye, during his administration comments period prior to the vote, spoke at length urging council to instead go with the bid by New Visions for Lawrence County, which is headquartered in New Castle and sponsors community events and recently has helped clean up problem areas downtown.
“We have put ourselves in New Castle in terms of city government to change our community,” Frye said. “We work day-in and day-out, including our council members and many many folks on a voluntary standpoint working on different boards in the community to make New Castle a better place to live and really change the perception of how we’re viewed throughout our region.”
Frye pointed to discrepancies in ExUrban’s application, which didn’t include a working phone number, and that numerous outside consultants have been contracted by the city over the years with little to no results. ExUrban proposed working 10 hours a week at $90 an hour, while New Visions’ director Angie Urban in its bid offered 25 hours per week at $25 an hour with $18,000 a year of work subcontracted to the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation for grant writing and project management. Frye also questioned how much time ExUrban could devote to New Castle along with its other work.
“You’re talking a full-time, dedicated person to our CDC,” Frye said, asking council to either go with New Visions or return the money to the state and rely on dedicated volunteers to improve the city.
Dale Turner, chairman of the CDC, answered questions from council and said he holds no ill will against New Visions, but that when the two proposals are next to each other the answer is clear.
“(ExUrban is) going to be able to go ahead and get us the funding that can build us what we need, which is staff with the CDC,” Turner said. “We need a main street manager. By the way, New Visions’ primary person I think would be the most extraordinary main street manager you ever had. (She has) tremendous passion for this city and love her to death.”
Turner said New Visions is good at small projects in the city. The organization, with Urban as its lone full-time employee, also sponsors the downtown summer concert series, the annual holiday parade and other beautification projects.
“I don’t think we need small projects,” he said. “We need home runs, not singles.”
All five city council members were on board with ExUrban’s plan. Turner said an advantage of going with an outside firm will eliminate the cronyism and decisions based on relationships that have plagued the city for decades.
“Let’s take the politics out of it and let’s take the company that has no bias and let’s move forward,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said.
The city also received bids from Audia Real Estate Services, Inc. of New Castle and SPG Partners, LLC. from Washington, Pennsylvania.
