Mayor Chris Frye and New Castle City Council presented their amendments to the 2020 adopted budget at their Tuesday night caucus meeting.
Under the third class city code, both the mayor and council can propose amendments to the adopted budget as long as the decision to amend the budget is voted on this month.
One of the departments Frye turned his attention to was code enforcement. In the amendments, the building inspector/code officer, code officer and part-time code officer were eliminated creating, what Frye said, “three-and-a-half employees” in code. Also proposed was combining the parking enforcement officer and a code enforcement position to oversee downtown.
“Has the demolitions and the process of violations, have they decreased so greatly that we can cut the department in half?” asked Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile.
Frye replied he had no knowledge of a decrease, and that the changes were organizational and recommended by the city’s Act 47 team.
Gavrile noted, in the past, Act 47 has seen a need to increase the number of code enforcement officers.
“I’m not sure where there’s a need for more code officers,” replied Frye. “It’s just being more efficient with what we’re doing.”
Councilman Pat Cioppa Jr. asked if persuing privatizing code enforcement was an option.
The Sylvan Heights Golf Course superintendent part-time position, Frye proposed, would be blended with the groundskeeper, and clubhouse supervisor will become a stipend position.
“Even though I voted the clubhouse renovations and that, I’m not ready to shut down the course and that’s what I’m scared may happen,” said Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
“I’m always about, If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” said Cioppa, who noted the course was close to being self-sufficient last year.
Frye told the council in talking to people who work at the course, they saw the restructuring as a “viable option.”
Frye proposed separating the business administrator and chief financial officer position into two separate jobs. Stephanie Dean currently holds the fused position.
“At this point, I’m not willing to do an amendment to do that ordinance at this time,” said Gavrile about the ordinance that created the fused position.
Frye explained there are a lot of responsibilities required for both jobs and feels separating them will be more effective.
The proposed business administrator position would make $60,000 plus FICA and insurance.
Some of the other amendments Frye proposed are:
•Allocating $5,000 for both New Visions of Lawrence County and LRCC Forward Lawrence Initiative.
•Increasing the mayor’s travel expenses by $4,000 to account for trips to Harrisburg and Washington D.C for training.
•Increasing the website design and maintenance expenses.
All of Frye’s amendments have been approved to be Act 47 compliant, and are budget neutral.
Board president Tom Smith presented the council’s amendments, which have not yet been approved by Act 47. They include:
•Investigating in-house towing and joining the towing company rotation in order to generate revenue.
•Increasing impounding lot fees to reflect private lots.
•Reduce any 2020 staff salaries by two percent that were hired after Dec. 31, 2019, including the city’s solicitor and mayor’s secretary.
•Lowering the salary for the community and economic development coordinator from $66,300 to $51,000.
The council’s amendments would decrease the overall budget.
During the Jan. 9 meeting, council agreed to have budget workshops in order to draft amendments to the 2020 budget, but none were scheduled before Tuesday’s meeting.
In order for council to consider amendments, Assistant City Solicitor Jonathan Miller said, specific proposals for changes to the budget would have to be considered by council since you need to have specific proposals for changes or additions to the budget. Once those proposals are introduced, council would have to take a vote.
Previous voting rules will be in place during the Feb. 15 meeting — an increase requires four votes while a decrease requires only three.
In other news:
•A public hearing was held prior to the caucus meeting concerning a conditional use request presented by Ed Block (GPD Group) on behalf of AT&T. The request pertains to the installation of new antennas on a new cell phone tower with a radio equipment cabinet and backup generator all to be fenced in next to George Washington Intermediate School on East Euclid Avenue. Council will vote on the matter on Thursday.
