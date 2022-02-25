The Wilmington Area School District will be searching for replacements for two top administrators.
The school board at its February meeting accepted letters of retirement for Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty and elementary Principal George Endrizzi.
Matty’s retirement will be effective Sept. 1, while Endrizzi’s is March 31.
“With this letter, I would like to convey my sincere thankfulness to the school board for presenting me with an opportunity to serve your school district for over six years,” Matty wrote in his letter to the board.
Originally from Monongahela, he was hired in 2016 and served two three-year contracts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Washington & Jefferson College, a master’s in East Asian Studies from the University of Pittsburgh and a doctorate from Creighton University.
Matty didn’t elaborate further on his reason for retirement, but said “the pandemic was only one reason.” He said during his last six months he’ll work with the board, staff and students to strive for education excellence.
“I want to thank all of my fellow educators and staff for their efforts, professionalism and passion for kids,” Matty said. “I hope that I have made a positive contribution to the school district, and I wish all of you success.”
Endrizzi worked in the district for 27 years.
“I have immense pride in the many achievements of our students, the teachers and the staff in making this an outstanding school district,” Endrizzi said. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to work as an administrator in our district and will surely miss the faculty, staff, our students and their families.”
Board president Vanessa Russo said Matty’s retirement announcement came as a shock.
“We are very sad that he has decided to leave us, but we respect that he has made a personal decision to retire,” she said. The district is advertising for superintendent. She added that Endrizzi will be sorely missed.
“He has been an excellent principal and a very active community member,” she said. “He will be greatly missed by the children.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved Joseph Kollar to fill a vacancy created after Nancy Phillis resigned.
Also, the board has agreed to expand the district’s agricultural department by adding an additional full-time teacher. This added staff will work with current agriculture teacher Joann McKelvie allowing the district to accept students from other districts who are interested in the programs offered.
