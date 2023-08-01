Lawrence County's Agent Orange Project will host a special memorial ceremony Aug. 26 at Cascade Park to remember men and women who have died from complications of Agent Orange.
The observance will be at 10 a.m. at the veterans agent orange project memorial. Dog tags will be provided to family members of the deceased to place on the tree. Nicholas Fair will sing the national anthem. The New Castle Area School District's junior air force ROTC will present the colors. Coffee and donuts will be served.
The keynote speaker for the event will be state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) a retired U.S. Army colonel who was commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1986 and served on the Iron Curtain with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in West Germany. Mastriano's district covers Adams and Franklin counties. Mastriano lost the statewide race for governor in 2022.
He was deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm (1991) to liberate Kuwait and his regiment led the attack against Saddam’s Republican Guard forces. Mastriano also served in Washington, D.C. in the 3rd Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Europe. After the Sept. 11 attacks, he was a lead planner for operations to invade Iraq via Turkey and deployed three times to Afghanistan.
On his own initiative, he led seven relief operations to help Afghan orphans. He also was a professor at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.
Anyone who knows someone who has died from Agent Orange complications is encouraged to reach out to Hugh Coryea, CEO of Veterans Agent Orange project, at (724) 724-651-6747, to have them included in the observance.
