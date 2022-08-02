Mastriano fights back against ‘extreme’ label in Lawrence County campaign stop

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, prays before speaking during a campaign stop Tuesday at The New Englander in Neshannock Township.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign stop Tuesday at The New Englander in Neshannock Township.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign stop Tuesday at The New Englander in Neshannock Township.
Rebecca Mastriano, wife of state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, speaks during a campaign stop Tuesday at The New Englander in Neshannock Township.
In his first Lawrence County campaign stop since winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Doug Mastriano attempted to shake the extremist labels placed on him by instead painting Democrat challenger Josh Shapiro as the extreme candidate.
Mastriano, speaking Tuesday afternoon at Neshannock Township's New Englander Banquet Center to about 100 attendees, attacked Shapiro's record as attorney general as soft on crime. Last month, eight Republicans — including Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd — endorsed Shapiro because of Mastriano's extreme views.
"He's unfit," Mastriano, a state senator from Gettysburg, said of Shapiro. "He's too radical for Pennsylvania. We're going to talk about what matters in Pennsylvania. Crime matters in Pennsylvania."
Mastriano also decried Gov. Tom Wolf's policies during the pandemic, including mask mandates and business shut downs and defended his skepticism toward unfounded 2020 presidential election fraud claims. Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited and cannot run again for reelection.
"It doesn't mean I'm an election denier," Mastriano said about the 2020 and 2021 statewide elections, "it means I'm intellectually curious."
Mastriano was a scheduled speaker and funded buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. that turned into the deadly insurrection.
In a July 28 Fox News poll of 908 registered state voters, Shapiro is leading the race by 10 points, 50 to 40, with a three-percent margin of error.
"Shapiro and the Democrats have consistently called you and tried to convince you to believe that we can't win," said Mastriano, who was endorsed in the primary by former President Donald Trump. "We came out of a hot, tough primary. Basically I was outspent 16 to 1 by fellow Republicans and took a beating in negative press. We still won by double digits in the primary."
"Yes, we can win and we will win."
If elected, the first-term senator has big plans ahead. First, he intends to exit the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a pact with 10 East Coast and mid-Atlantic states to collectively reduce carbon emotions. He also said he'll end Wolf-era executive actions that limit business. The big initiative is a promised roll-back of a third of the state's regulations.
"In the first 100 days, we're going to be down 100,000 regulations," he said. "We're going to roll back regulations by a third. Then I will sign into law a bill from one of my colleagues that for every new regulation, two have to go away so you don't grow bureaucracy. It's going to be amazing."
Mastriano's Heartbeat Bill, introduced in the state senate, would outlaw abortion in Pennsylvania with no exceptions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill would receive new life if he's elected governor with Pennsylvania's House and Senate being controlled by GOP majorities.
Tuesday was Mastriano's second appearance at the New Englander with the first coming days before the May primary. After boarding his bus, he visited the Cheese House store in New Wilmington. A third stop of the day was scheduled for the Cochranton Community Fair.
Mastriano picked up the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16) and seven other Pennsylvania Republican congressmen on Monday. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Beaver/Butler) met Mastriano for a handshake early in Tuesday's proceedings but otherwise was the lone elected official at the event, which was also devoid of top county Republican leadership.
Boyd was brought up, though not by name, by New Englander owner and former county GOP chairman Gale Measel in his introduction for Mastriano.
"Some might call him extreme," Measel said. "Those values Doug shares as a conservative are the same values I have and the same values that make this country great. If that's what extreme is, it reflects what most Americans are. Most Americans are Democrats, Republicans or independents. That's what our country is made up of."
Measel disagreed with the notion of calling Shapiro the moderate candidate — which is how Boyd described him.
"The AG's record reflects otherwise," Measel said.
Pete Sirianni is the News' assistant editor and digital editor. He is a proud Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, earning a degree in journalism and public relations. Contact him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or on Twitter at @PeterSirianni.
