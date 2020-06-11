The Shenango and New Castle fire departments made a switch Wednesday from fighting flames to feeding families.
Firefighters from both departments were among the volunteers who helped load boxes of food into vehicles at a massive distribution at Shenango Elementary School.
The give-away was organized by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project and The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
Close to 5,000 boxes of food were available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in need. Each family received boxes containing fresh milk, dairy products, frozen meals, dry goods and fresh produce through the Farmers to Families program, Pittsburgh Area Food Bank, LCCAP, Marburger Dairy and Paragon Foods.
“These guys that put this on are just amazing,” said Brandon Rishel, a township supervisor and assistant fire chief who was among those laboring in humid, 80-degree temperatures.
“The township actually did very little. The school district was nice enough to offer its facilities, and the fire department, the police department, the supervisors -- everybody’s here trying to help out. (Chief Mike) Kobbe and the guys from the city (fire department) are here also. It’s just a great thing to see a lot of people turn out and help people out.”
The distribution was to start at noon, and by that time, five rows of vehicles had filled the parking lot at the south end of Shenango High School, waiting to funnel into a double line that crept behind the high school, past Glenn “Pop” Johnston Stadium and into the elementary school lot, where the food was loaded into back seats and trunks.
Wednesday’s event marked at least the seventh distribution offered by Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce. It served 1,200 families with more than 175,000 pounds of food and dairy, according to the Rev. Mark Kauffman, Jubilee pastor and chamber CEO.
“We’ve done some smaller ones, where we’ve served 200 families each,” Kauffman said. “This is the third one where we’ve distributed to 1,200.”
Kauffman’s groups distribute every other Wednesday, and plan to be back at Shenango at noon June 17 for the next one. In the meantime, he said, his group also gets food to seven local churches that distribute to 50 families each, and to veterans advocate Hugh Coryea, who Kauffman said provides to 80 to 120 veterans through New Hope Wesleyan Church on Pulaski Road.
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership -- which operates its own distributions to seniors and ACTS clients -- joined the effort at Shenango as well by providing 2,000 frozen meals.
The need, Kauffman said, is clear.
“We have people coming from Akron and Pittsburgh,” he said. “People start arriving at 8:30 in the morning, and we don’t start giving out until noon.
“We took care of everyone, but we were out of food at the end. The last 50 cars or so probably didn’t get what those ahead of them got.”
The distributions began with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many people lose their jobs as businesses closed their doors. The end of the pandemic may be nowhere in sight, but neither is the cessation of the food distributions.
“We plan to continue for years,” Kauffman said. “This is not just for the pandemic. We’ve started looking for a warehouse, and we’re also looking to increase what we can give out. We're not going to stop.”
