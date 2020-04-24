Masks, gloves and ice cream: Forbush's opens for season

There was some drizzle on Thursday afternoon, both in the form of rainfall and ice cream topping.
Forbush’s Drive In, located along Route 65 in Shenango Township, opened for the season Thursday.
With a line wrapping in front of the business, hungry customers stood wearing masks, gloves and staying a distance away from each other.
One group of Neshannock High School juniors and seniors were one of the several waiting in line.
“I’d rather be sitting in the rain than in my bedroom,” Elizabeth Memo, a senior, said.
Forbush’s, which had already delayed its opening from April 2, asked customers on its Facebook page to respect social distancing and face-covering guidelines as well as treating each other with respect and patience.
