Emily Mortimer of New Wilmington is thankful that her special needs child has a place to safely play and interact with other children.
Three innovative playgrounds built within the past few years in Marti Park in Wilmington Township include one that is Americans With Disabilities Act accessible.
The playgrounds are the result of the passion and fervor invested by Debbie Marti Kennedy and her husband Dan Kennedy, a township supervisor, who have been raising funds and planning the park betterments for several years.
The 22.24-acre park was named in memory of Debbie’s father, the late Jacobo Marti, who came from Switzerland and started the cheese plant at Routes 18 and 208 decades ago. So the park has been, and continues to be, a project close to her heart.
The handicapped-accessible playground, finished last year, grabbed the attention of the PlayCore’s Center for Outreach Research and Education, through which the equipment was obtained. PlayCore has designated Marti Park as a national demonstration site, dubbing it “a model project of excellence” because of its non-excluding features and design.
A robust and balanced assortment of playground activities in the park supports the physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communicative needs of all children, including those with disabilities, the center wrote in a news release about the award. “We commend Wilmington Township for turning research into practice and offering evidence-based solutions that build healthier, happier communities through the power of play and recreation.”
Debbie Kennedy has done the lion’s share of the paperwork to get the projects moving. Knowing Mortimer’s situation, she sought her input from a family with a special needs child.
“Just to have something so accessible in this community is wonderful,” Mortimer said. It meets the needs of her daughter, who has autism, and her entire family can enjoy the park.
“You don’t have to have a special needs child to use the playground, but it allows my daughter to be part of a group that’s playing,” Mortimer said. “It’s nice that they have a rubberized surface, too, so if she falls, it’s more forgiving, especially with her (limited) mobility.”
Mortimer was so enthused about it that she worked with Kennedy to write letters and raise funds for the playgrounds, and there still are more fundraising and projects planned.
“It’s incredible that a town and area as small as we are has this,” Mortimer marveled. “A lot of time, money and thought has been invested into this, and it really benefits everyone.”
Shelly Carlo of Wilmington Township also appreciates the thought and effort that went into the special playground, and she, too, wrote a letter to go with a grant application.
Carlo, whose 22-year-old daughter, Gabby, has CHARGE syndrome from birth defects, is wheelchair confined and unable to walk or propel herself.
“Having a place to take her locally that not only is accessible but in the New Wilmington area is wonderful,” Shelly said, noting most other places have limitations and challenges.
“We can take Gabby there and she can be around her peers in the same environment they are enjoying,” she said.
The three playgrounds were installed in phases with up-to-date climbing, swing and slide equipment, along with cognitive stations.
Kennedy explained that after the first playground was done near the main pavilion, people didn’t use it enough because no restrooms were nearby. She and her husband then decided to develop the second one near the unnamed stream that runs through the park. That one, finished in 2020, was equipped with two restrooms and has slides, monkey bars, swings, a merry-go-round, a spring airplane and a “mommy and me” swing for two. It also has a “tween swing,” where two people can sit facing each other to swing.
“That became our most popular playground,” Debbie said.
The ADA playground came next, along with the national recognition. It is closer to the park entrance and has ramps for wheelchairs to access the playground. One of the pieces of equipment is a “rock and wave” that looks like a boat and can fit a wheelchair, and it rocks back and forth to give a swinging sensation.
There also is an area for toddlers, “which is a huge hit,” she said, adding, “We’re really proud of that playground.”
The Kennedys did a lot of research for the park planning, and they wrote a lot of letters and reached out to many people.
“I talked to a lot of parents of special needs children,” Debbie said, asking what they would like to see to help their children feel included. She also consulted with gym teacher Pat Anderson at Wilmington High School, who teaches adaptive gym classes.
In addition to the playgrounds, the park has a walking trail around the soccer fields, where 8,000 feet of drain was installed. The trail connects with a nature trail that goes through the park’s wooded area and along the stream.
To date, the improvements have totaled $567,000, made possible with donations and two recreation grants totaling $177,500 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a $50,000 legislative grant through state Sen. Elder Vogel.
Foundation donors to date have been the Mae Emma Hoyt Foundation, the Almira Foundation, the Carolyn Knox Foundation, the Bruce Foundation and the Pittsburgh Foundation through a private donor.
Other community donors have included the Cheese House, Ellwood Specialty Steel Co., Landolph Enterprises (Wilmington Mini-Storage), the previous board of the Lawrence County commissioners, the current board of commissioners, from COVID-19 dollars; Kiwanis Club of New Castle; First National Bank, the Huston Group, Jeemco Inc., Central Heating and Plumbing, Mortimer Excavating, Smith Paving; and others whose donations were smaller or private.
The township contributed some manpower toward the projects.
Funds also were raised through annual craft shows at the park, supported by local community groups.
Kennedy, whose work for the park is all volunteer, said there still are big plans to continue its development. Those include installing a wheelchair-accessible restroom with a larger-sized changing table, adding a kitchenette near the large pavilion, tearing down the amphitheater and replacing it with a vinyl gazebo, installing another pavilion or a pickle ball court, adding a quarter-mile walking trail to complete a 1-mile loop, and replacing some of the chainlink fencing. Those ventures are estimated to cost another $223,000, she said. There also are plans to install cameras and Wi-Fi.
“We have some of this money, but we hope to raise another $80,000 in the next couple of years for all our repairs/additions,” Kennedy said, noting that the park also is home to the Wilmington Soccer Area League, which has more than 250 children signed up annually for the spring and fall leagues.
People may continue to donate to the park by sending tax-deductible checks to Wilmington Township, c/o Marti Park Foundation, 669 Wilson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16105, or by logging on to www.comm-foundation.org and scrolling down to the orange “Donate now” button and type in Marti Park Foundation when prompted.
“She is amazing,” Carlo commented of Debbie’s efforts. “Her dedication to that park is just so unbelievable.”
In addition to using the playground, Carlo enjoys the walking trail with her daughter.
The trail’s surface is compacted enough that she can easily push Gabby’s wheelchair on it, which she finds a refreshing change.
“Gabby and I used the trail quite a bit this summer,” she said, adding that she is thankful for the ease of handicapped accessible parking, and access aisles in the lot.
“I can easily park the car, get her out and get to the trail,” Carlo said. “Usually when we’ve gone somewhere, we’ve had to think ahead about whether it’s gravel or if we can push a wheelchair. People don’t always think in the way of a handicapped person.
“But I’d have to say, Debbie has thought of everything,” she said. “She’s just so dedicated to this project.”
