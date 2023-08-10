Saturday’s Marti Park Craft Show and Flea Market raised a record-shattering $13,123 for the 22-acre park in Wilmington Township on Phillips School Road.
Debbie Kennedy, chairwoman for Marti Park Foundation and Marti Park Recreation Board, said during the seven-year history of the event, the previous high was $7,995, which was raised during the 2022 event. Kennedy said about 2,500 attended the fundraiser.
“From when it started at 9 o’clock, the parking lot and township lot (next to the park) were full,” Kennedy said. “There were very few spots.”
More than 50 vendors from as far as Pittsburgh participated and more than 80 gift baskets were raffled. Vendors paid $30 to set up and attendees spent $8,000 on tickets to bid on gift baskets donated by businesses, individuals and neighborhoods. Raffle tickets were 10 for $10 or 25 for $20.
Kennedy attributed the success of promoting the fundraiser on Facebook and from a front-page story in Thursday’s News.
“We tried hard to post things on Facebook and our (township) secretary-treasurer (Tracey Deal) is crafter,” Kennedy said. “She would share it to her page and they would share it to Facebook.”
The money will be used to replace the more than 30-year-old amphitheater with a handicapped-accessible gazebo that has electricity, Kennedy said.
“The amphitheater wall is starting to come apart from the main structural beam and the roof is starting to rot away,” she said.
Construction on the $110,000 gazebo could begin as early as this fall.
“We would like to get it in by the end of the year,” Kennedy said.
Wilmington Township purchased the farm across the street from the township building in December 1978 to create the park. It was named after Jack Marti, who owned Farmer’s Cheese Co-op and Jacobo Marti & Sons.
With a grant from the state Department of Community Affairs and donations, the park opened in 1988 with swings, a sliding board, rocker animals, a pavilion, soccer and softball fields, a restroom and a nature trail.
More soccer fields were developed and the township received a grant to build two more pavilions.
In 2017, the late Jane Marti, Jack’s wife, formed the Marti Park Foundation, for people to donate tax-deductible dollars to the foundation through the Community Foundation in Sharon. This enables the Marti Park Recreation Board to apply to other foundations and businesses for renovations.
Since the inception of this foundation, more than $750,000 has been raised for various additions and renovations to the park.
Some include playgrounds, drainage for soccer fields, a trail along the perimeter of the soccer fields that connect with the nature trail and a kitchenette attached to a pavilion.
The township gives the park $7,500 a year for maintenance.
