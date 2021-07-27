WESTFIELD (AP) — An officer with a federal marshal's task force shot and killed an armed fugitive Tuesday in northern Pennsylvania, federal authorities said.
The U.S. Marshals Service for the middle district of Pennsylvania says the task force was trying to serve a warrant on a fugitive who failed to appear for trial on a statutory rape charge. Federal authorities took over the case from Lebanon County sheriffs in October.
Authorities said the investigation led to a location near Westfield in Tioga County, and preliminary information indicates that “the fugitive pulled a weapon on the task force officers." In response, an officer with the task force fired at and struck the fugitive, the marshal's service said.
Task force officers provided aid, but local emergency medical service responders pronounced the fugitive dead at the scene. The person's name wasn't released pending notification of next of kin. State police are investigating.
