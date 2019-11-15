Marshals arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder

A New Castle man wanted since September on attempted homicide, kidnapping and fleeing charges has been arrested in Warren, Ohio.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said that U.S. Marshals arrested Omar Tmoz Moore, 25, of North Jefferson Street, on Friday. He is to be extradited to New Castle.
Moore is accused of firing a gun at a man who was leaving his apartment after an argument on Sept. 25 near downtown of New Castle, which prompted officers in multiple jurisdictions to try to stop him. He is facing counts of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, four kidnapping offenses, aggravated assault, a firearms offense, and of fleeing from the police. He additionally is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment in a domestic incident that was reported to the police in June.
Following the gunfire report, an officer spotted Moore’s gold van heading into Union Township, and police from multiple departments chased him into Ohio, where Ohio law enforcement and dogs joined the pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.
According to an account from a Union Township officer, the chase ended when Moore drove over a fallen tree and flattened his tire. He then got out of his car and ran into the woods in Coitsville, Ohio, and police chased him on foot but were stopped by a large fallen tree that they could not get past. As a result, Moore got away.
Police said a woman and her three children were in the van when it stopped. They were questioned, and Moore was identified as the driver.
Police reported that they learned that Moore had fired a gun at a man during an argument at his house, and he ordered the woman, who was present there, to get into her van with her children.
He was driving the van, and the woman told the police she was able to get the gun away from him in the car. She said he released the magazine from the gun and threw the gun out of the window during the pursuit, according to the complaint.
The woman told police that the speedometer during the chase had climbed to more than 114 mph, the paperwork states.
The police obtained a search warrant for the van the next day and they confiscated a .38-caliber gun magazine containing three live rounds from the driver's seat floor panel. Police said the bullets match the shell casing found at the scene of the reported gunfire.
He has been at large since that incident.
