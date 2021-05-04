Mohawk High is looking for a boys basketball coach.
The position held by Nick Marmo since July 2015, has been opened by the Mohawk Area School Board and administration, according to athletic director Gerald Guido. He was 21-111 in six seasons with the Warriors, including 3-20 in 2020-21. Mohawk lost its WPIAL Class 3A playoff game to McGuffey this season, 64-35.
“We as a district decided to go another direction and see what was out there,” Guido said. “We will be going through applications in the next few days and decide where to go from there.”
Guido said he did not know if Marmo had reapplied or planned on reapplying. Attempts to reach Marmo were unsuccessful.
Marmo, a 2000 New Castle graduate who played football for the ‘Canes and Penn State University, had a tough task on his hands going in.
The New Castle resident inherited a Mohawk team that went 1-21 overall and 1-14 in Section 1-AA action and lost six seniors to graduation under coach Rob Fadden. Fadden was 29-59 in four seasons.
Marmo previously worked with the Shenango ninth-grade program. This was his first opportunity to coach at the varsity level.
Marmo has coached on the Westminster College football staff for the past seven years. He served as tight ends coach in 2020.
He was an offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions from 2001-04.
