Surrounded by family, friends and supporters, Marla Gallo Brown was sworn in Tuesday as state representative for the 9th Legislative District, which represents most of Lawrence County.
"It was an amazing, amazing ceremony, and I feel so blessed to have been put into this position by the constituents of Lawrence County," said Brown a Republican. "The constituents have been amazing, and I couldn't be more proud to represent them."
Brown begins her first term in office and is the first Republican elected to represent the 9th Legislative District since 1952. She defeated 14-term Democratic incumbent Chris Sainato during the Nov. 8 election.
“I look forward to continuing to work to help Lawrence Country and the entire Commonwealth remain a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Brown said. “I am committed to improving the quality of life for all residents and making sure our children have the best education available.
Added Brown: "I will be dedicated to protecting our state and national constitutions and will advocate for state’s rights, Second Amendment and pro-life rights. I will also strive to enact policies and work with local government to support Pennsylvania’s energy economy.”
Brown's legislative office in downtown New Castle, in The Washington Centre at 28 N. Mill St., will be open for business Jan. 9.
Office hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (724) 498-4397 and (833) 431-0502.
Constituents can get information at repmarlabrown.com and to receive email updates, and interact with her office on the PA State Rep. Marla Brown Facebook page.
"We have a new sense of hope for change in our future, and I look forward to making things happen," Brown said.
