New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.