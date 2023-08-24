Maram Ford never even glanced Keith Burley’s way or made eye contact with him when he called her back to the witness stand Thursday.
But her angry response to his questioning was hardly in his defense when she yelled in front of the jury, “You’re sitting here questioning me and you killed my son, point blank. You have the nerve to sit there and ask me when you know you killed my child.”
Ford was one of a parade of witnesses Burley called in his own defense after the prosecution rested its case late Thursday morning. Most of the focus of his questioning of them was about what he was wearing the night 8-year-old Mark “Markie” Mason Jr. died, and what happened to his clothing after he was arrested.
Burley, 47, formerly of Edinburg, is standing trial this week, accused in the brutal stabbing death of the young Mason on July 8, 2019. He is charged with one count each of criminal homicide and simple assault and two counts of kidnapping to inflict terror.
Closing arguments are anticipated for Monday morning, after which time the case will go to the jury for deliberations and a verdict, according to President Judge Dominick Motto, who is presiding.
If Burley is found guilty of first-degree murder, he will automatically spend the rest of his life in prison without parole following his sentencing.
Testimony on Wednesday from a forensic pathologist was that Markie had been stabbed more than 140 times and the stab wounds to the neck and other areas caused his death.
Witnesses for the prosecution this week related Burley reportedly took Ford’s car after they had an argument while her two boys were in the back seat and she stopped for help at the New Castle fire station. When she got out of the car to run for help, he took her vehicle with the boys and drove to a house on High Street in Union Township, where two other youths were upstairs in their bedrooms. He reportedly entered the house in a rage. As the boys descended the stairs, he stabbed Markie with a pink camouflage knife while Markie’s younger brother hit Burley with a chair to get him to stop. The other two boys who heard the commotion and went downstairs were witnesses to Markie’s death, according to accounts in court.
Markie’s brother and one of the teens who was in the house at the time testified this week to the killing in court.
Burley, while questioning Ford on Thursday afternoon, asked her to go back and describe their whole relationship.
She responded that “every relationship starts out good because everybody shows their best side,” she said. “That went downhill quickly, after not even a month.”
When he got into details about Facebook postings, she remained solid, saying none of that matters now, because he killed her son. Motto stopped him from proceeding with those questions.
Burley asked Ford if she owned a gun, and she told the court, “I had a permit and he kept begging me to get a gun,” she said. “I said no, because he was on parole. I was scared about what he was going to do with it. I felt that if he was going to go back to jail, it would have nothing to do with me.”
Burley also called former state trooper Janice Wilson, now a forensic interviewer at the Lawrence County Children’s Advocacy Center, to answer questions about her interview with one of the youths who testified. Burley’s focus in questioning was on the youth’s memory of what clothing he said he was wearing that night.
He presented a DVD of the interview and asked that certain portions be played for the jury, but District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is co-prosecuting the case with assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, insisted the entire interview be played.
The responses of the youth in the late July 2019 interview were closely consistent with his testimony on the witness stand Wednesday.
Other defense witnesses called Thursday afternoon were:
•State police Cpl. Robert A. Rottman, and Captain Howard Simmons, both of whom Burley questioned about the location of his shoes and clothing he was wearing that night.
•Lawrence County jail corrections officer Timothy Pitzer, whom Burley questioned about a receipt of items of his belongings at the jail.
•State trooper Max DeLuca, who testified a DVR recorder on a house next to the house where Markie died was inoperable the night of July 8, 2019.{div}•State police Cpl. Randall Guy was asked about his interview with Andre Christopher Burley, who lived next door to the house where Markie was killed. Lamancusa confirmed with him DNA was found on the shoes and pants Keith Burley was wearing, not his brother, Andre Burley. {/div}•State trooper Tyler Craig, who interviewed Maram Ford about Burley’s clothing the night of the homicide.
Burley has been representing himself in the trial this week. Motto appointed defense attorney Justin Quinn of Beaver County as Burley’s advisor and stand-in.
Burley told the judge he intends to call two more witnesses — two females who work at the jail.
Quinn said Thursday it remains unknown whether Burley will opt to take the witness stand Friday in his own defense.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
