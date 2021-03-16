Markie's Law bill passes House

A bill prompted by the 2019 murder of a Lawrence County child was passed by Tuesday by the state House of Representatives.
House Bill 146, or Markie’s Law, was named after Mark Mason, an 8-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after committing two separate assaults of other inmates while behind bars. The legislation, authored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), focuses on the parole process for violent offenders.
“I applaud my House colleagues for approving this legislation,” Bernstine said. “My legislation will postpone consideration of a violent inmate’s parole until an additional 24 months following the inmate’s minimum release date for each conviction for a violent offense while incarcerated. In addition, the bill will postpone consideration for parole an additional 12 months if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband, or retaliates or intimidates witnesses while incarcerated.”
Keith Burley Jr., charged with the crime, was on parole from a 1999 robbery shooting death after serving a minimum 20-year sentence.
The parole board determined that Burley was not only rehabilitated, but also that he no longer posed a risk to the public at the conclusion of his minimum sentence.
“This legislation will help foster a safer environment in prison as inmates will have a strong incentive to behave,” Bernstine said.
The House approved the bill by a 144-58 vote. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.