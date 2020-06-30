A bill introduced by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine in the wake of an 8-year-old boy's slaying last year in New Castle is one step closer to becoming law.
The legislation, formally called House Bill 1855 but more commonly referred to as Markie's Law, would preclude the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole from paroling an inmate at the expiration of his or her minimum sentence if the inmate was convicted of a violent offense or an obstruction of justice while incarcerated. Bernstine proposed the bill after Markie Mason was fatally stabbed July 8, 2019.
Keith Burley, the defendant charged in the homicide, is a convicted murderer who was released from prison in March 2019 after serving a minimum sentence of 20 years in a robbery/shooting death. Police say Burley abducted Markie and his 7-year-old brother during a domestic dispute with the boys’ mother. Burley is accused of killing Markie at the home of a Union Township acquaintance.
While incarcerated, Burley was charged for stabbing another inmate in 2002. His sentence for that offense was served concurrently with his murder sentence, meaning he received no extra jail time.
Bernstine's bill, which passed the state House in December, cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and now heads to the full Senate for a vote.
“Violent individuals who are sent to prison and continue to commit violent acts while incarcerated should not be released on the streets after serving the bare minimum of their sentence,” Bernstine said. “These individuals are a danger to society, and the death of Markie Mason is a clear and tragic example of that.”
The bill would also postpone consideration of a violent inmate’s parole an additional 24 months following the inmate’s minimum release date for each conviction for a violent offense while incarcerated. In addition, it would suspend consideration of an inmate’s parole an additional 12 months if the inmate attempts to escape, smuggles contraband, or retaliates or intimidates witnesses while incarcerated.
Bernstine stressed passage of this legislation by the Senate Judiciary Committee today brings the state one step closer toward protecting citizens across the Commonwealth from dangerous criminals.
“Markie’s Law will hold inmates accountable for their actions while incarcerated,” said Larry Blackwell, president of the Pennsylvania Corrections Officers Association. “This legislation makes it safer for us to effectively do our job.”
Bernstine also commended state Sen. Elder Vogel and Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa for their help in pushing the legislation, as well as the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.
