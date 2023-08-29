After a week of hearing gut-wrenching testimony about how his deceased son, Markie, tragically died, Mark Mason Sr. had enough when he heard the verdicts.

It was the end of Keith Lamont Burley Jr.'s trial in the brutal killing of the father's 8-year-old namesake, when with rage and fire in his eyes, the elder Mason advanced toward Burley, only to be held back by a cluster of law enforcement guards in the courtroom.

"This is not over," Mason said afterward while sitting on a bench outside the court, his left arm wrapped tightly around his now-11-year-old son, Matthew, who testified as an eyewitness to his brother's death. "It will never be over for us."

Mark Edward Mason Jr.'s mother, Maram Saada Ford, has waded through her own grief a little differently, saying her faith in God and a four-year struggle allowed her to try to forgive Burley. It's what her son would have wanted.

Ford and Mason were once married, and they now are divorced and married to other people with separate families. They were parents in common of 8-year-old Markie and Matthew, who saw as his brother was brutally stabbed to death by Burley, who had been dating Ford at the time.

Burley, now 46, stood trial this week and was convicted Monday of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Markie.

His sentence, to be delivered in September, by law will mean he will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

After representing himself in court and making a spectacle by yelling, belittling the judge and district attorney and using profanity and rants in front of the jury, it took the jurors about 11 minutes to convict him.

Mason said Burley kept looking at him out of the corner of his eye during the last stages of the trial.

"I didn't want to cause the case to be ousted," Mason said, but for a second time, he lost his reserve afterward in court.

"It's the end of a chapter, not the end of the story," he said. "It's not the end of my family's story.

"People have no clue what we're going through," Mason said. "Closure for me is the fact that I get to finally watch my son (Matthew) be a child again."

The jury also convicted Burley of two counts of kidnapping to inflict terror and one count of simple assault. He is accused of assaulting Ford, (the boys' mother) during an argument in her vehicle. When she stopped at the New Castle Fire Department to get help, Burley drove off with sons Markie and Matthew in the back seat. He took them to a house in Union Township, where in a rage he stabbed Markie 146 times, according to court testimony. Matthew, 7 at the time, was witness to the horrific killing, and two boys who lived in the house and were upstairs descended upon hearing a noise and also watched in terror as Burley stood over the child repeatedly stabbing him, yelling, "Die, die, die."

Mason explained that after his son's show of bravery by stoically sharing his eyewitness account with the jury — that he hit Burley with a chair in an effort to save his brother — the boy left the courtroom and broke into sobs in his father's arms.

"He cried and cried and cried," he said. Matthew hadn't cried yet, and "he was finally able to let loose."

Matthew, smiling brightly on Monday afternoon, said he was happy with the outcome and that he "feels good" about the verdict.

His father said that one thing he didn't know until he heard it in court last week was where Markie had been stabbed.

State police trooper Michael S. Pickard, who placed the evidence markers at the bloody murder scene, struggled to testify about the scene at the opening of the trial, and Mason told of their tearful meeting afterward outside of the courtroom.

"He hugged me so hard and told me he was sorry," he said.

The jurors had been shown photographs of the child victim, the bloody scene and the autopsy, but neither the public in the courtroom nor the boy's family were privy to seeing them.

Mark said at first he wanted to see them, but later changed his mind.

He was hoping to talk to a juror or two when they left, but he didn't get the chance. The jurors exited the courthouse quietly, most of them out the back doors of the courthouse.

Mark carries around a photo of young Markie that he snapped at the viewing at his funeral, hoping to show it to a juror.

"I didn't want them to remember him from the autopsy photos," he said. "That's the last picture and memory of my son that I have."

Ford spoke earnestly Tuesday about the past four years, her tumultuous relationship with Burley, her son's death, the trial and its outcome.

"I just wanted that justice. It was overwhelming," she said. "My family has suffered a lot through this. I'm just glad this happened four years later because I don't think I'd have been able to do this four years ago."

Ford took the witness stand last week and told of the horrific night when Burley attacked her in the car, bit her on the eye, struck her and drove off with her two boys.

She said that was the first show of violence she had seen from him. She knew he had spent time in prison for a previous homicide — a third-degree murder conviction for a shooting on Halco Drive — which he told her was a robbery gone awry. She knew nothing of him also assaulting someone in prison, she said.

"That's all I knew about it," she said, adding she didn't know the rest until afterward. "I was in disbelief of all of this. I was so hurt and I felt like he had stabbed me. I went off the radar for a long time because I was trying to get myself together for (her other son) Matthew."

Story continues below video

Before that night, she had never seen Burley's violent streak, she said. "We would fight like a normal couple but it wasn't anything that was scaring me."

She said she met Burley through family connections. They broke up and got back together off and on, the breakups being about her intolerance for him seeing other women.

"When we were breaking up a lot, I was blocking him for weeks. I'd catch him talking to other girls and it just wasn't the lifestyle I wanted to live. I wanted stability to settle and a good man to spend the rest of my life with, and I didn't feel that was him. I'm thankful now that God has sent my husband to my life to save me in a way. Now I see the difference between a good man and a bad man. A good man will bring the best out of you."

Of the assault and her son's death, Ford continued, "I never dreamed something like this would happen. I never saw this coming. If I did, I would never had him around me or my kids. It was shocking to me.

"Sometimes as a woman, we give people a benefit of the doubt," Ford continued. "This was a life lesson. I thought I could change him but that's really not my job. Since I changed my life and gave it to God, it has made me a better person.

"Through it all, I did forgive him," she said of Burley. "I struggled to forgive him because of what he did, but I heard my son's voice in my head saying, 'Mommy, I forgave him and so should you.'"

"This has changed my life," she continued. "I'm glad this didn't make me a bitter person, it just made me better. I changed my life and accepted Christ as my savior. It started with having accountability to my part of the situation of bringing (Burley) into my kids' lives."

On the day she was called to court to testify, "I walked into that courtroom and said, 'I'm representing Christ.' I had a hard time sitting there listening to (Burley) making himself a good guy. If he were a good guy, he wouldn't have done this. I'm so thankful that I have a great husband who was behind me every step of the way. I'm so glad I have a man of God by my side to support me and loves me and make me a better woman."

She was proud of the strength and bravery that her son, Matthew, showed on the witness stand, giving his firsthand account of his older brother's brutal murder.

"Matthew is such a strong boy. He's just an awesome young boy. He's so outgoing and full of life, it just gives me hope for tomorrow," Ford said. "I'm so glad he has a good support system and love from his dad and his stepmother," she said, adding her own side of the family also pours love on him.

"I think he's doing the best out of all of us," she said.

Ford said she is thankful for how their families have received great love, support and prayers from the community.

"It makes you feel encouraged and gives you courage to keep going," she said.

She also is grateful to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who co-prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, and all of Lamancusa's team from his office.

"They were by our side the whole time to make sure we were OK," she said. "I felt like they were fighting for the truth. They always made sure to tell Matthew and me to go on the stand and say nothing but the truth."

Ford said she also is appreciative of the jury and its perseverance.

"I just couldn't imagine the job they've done," she said of the jurors. "I pray so hard for them. I applaud them. A lot of people get away from doing jury duty and it's an important job. They have to listen and judge and answer to God in the end. I think he made their decision easy."

She said after the trial ended Monday, she visited Markie's grave, "and I felt so much at peace.

"I just want to thank everyone, the judge, the jury, the DA, everybody who testified and brought justice to my family and finally let my son rest," Ford said. "He wasn't going to rest in peace until then, and we have that now."

+2 Courtroom erupts in bedlam with Burley's guilty verdict A courtroom filled with people exploded into mayhem Monday when the jury found Keith Lamont …

+2 Commotion erupts again with Burley on witness stand Keith Burley Jr. took the witness stand in his own defense Friday, but after a loud disrupti…

Burley jockeys for list of defense witnesses Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto ruled witnesses for Keith Burley’s defense du…

Markie's mom lashes out at Burley in defense questioning Maram Ford never even glanced Keith Burley’s way or made eye contact with him when he called…

Expert: DNA on items matched Burley, Markie A forensic scientist told the court Thursday that Keith Burley’s DNA and DNA from Mark “Mark…

Second youth identifies Burley as Markie's killer A second teen who took the witness stand in the trial of Keith Burley testified he witnessed Burley’s relentless stabbing and killing of 8-year-old Mark “Markie” Mason Jr.

Prosecutor: Markie Mason was stabbed 146 times District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa told jurors Tuesday that during the course of a trial thi…

Younger brother details how Markie Mason died Eleven-year-old Matthew Alexander Mason solidly and unwaveringly pointed his index finger at…