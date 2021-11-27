Christmas celebrations generally mark the end of a year.
Jeff Feola is hoping that his heralds the start of a new era.
Feola, who formerly managed off-Broadway and national touring theater companies in New York City, has organized a three-day holiday festival of vendors, food, entertainment and activities from Dec. 10-12 at the Cascade Galleria.
The facility started out in life as the Towne Mall, opening in 1970 and serving as a popular local shopping destination into the early 1990s, when the lingering effects of recession, local plant closings and store relocations brought about its demise as a retail center.
Feola hopes his Christmas event will not only bring back a feeling of the mall’s glory days, but also spawn a renewed interest with local small business owners to consider locating there.
“Hopefully,” Feola said of his Christmas market, “it will become a yearly thing. Also, is there a way we can do things there throughout the year? Can we have a spring festival with an Easter Bunny? Things like that.
“But the overall mission, the even bigger vision, is sustainability and seeing if we can get any of these small businesses to see themselves in a storefront in the mall,” he went on. “I don’t know that we’re ever going to be a Target, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A town, but we are a town where we love our Arlington Market and our Joseph’s and our Venti Sei. There are a lot of really great local places that the town loves.”
Feola said he spoke to the owner of a Volant merchant who not only plans to participate in the festival, but who also is mulling the idea of setting up shop there.
“He was like, ‘I always wanted a storefront in the mall, I just never knew you could lease one,’” Feola said. “So the overall mission is to reach out to these small businesses and say, ‘We have spaces for you in our town.’ It’s a place to bring foot traffic to downtown.’ ”
Feola’s efforts would dovetail with others already underway in the city, according to Angie Urban, director of New Visions for Lawrence County.
“One of the conversations that we are involved with is with the Citywide Development Corporation, who is working with Recast City, which is a consulting firm nationwide that works with downtowns to fill storefronts with small-scale manufacturing — basically anybody who sells a product,” Urban said.
“You can sell it out the front door, or you could package and ship it out the back door. We’re in the process right now of trying to find folks who have been largely been doing business out of their homes, out of shared spaces, online, who may be interested in taking that next step to look at storefronts — whether it’s their own storefront or clustering in storefronts — and matching them with property owners who are willing to be a little experimental and creative with their spaces.
“The goal is to create an experience downtown that people won’t find at larger box stores or where they’re traveling to shop right now.”
Feola noted that the mall and its vacant storefronts are essentially in move-in condition.
“We have conversations about buildings in town and I don’t know how many times someone says, ‘Oh, there’s roof damage’ or “there’s water damage,’ ” he said. “There’s no water damage in the Towne Mall. None of those ceilings are collapsing. There’s electric. There’s heat.
“All of the things you need are there. So why aren’t we utilizing this space to benefit the community and support small businesses? This is a step towards that.”
The mall also has one other thing going for it, Feola said: a cherished past.
Many local residents fondly recall shopping at such stores as Musicland, the Sweet Shoppe, The Drawbridge, Richman Brothers, The Clothes Post (later The Ladies Store), Rivet, Camera and Card Shop, the Gift Gallery, the New Castle Hobby Center and Weingartner Florists.
Marie Osmond once performed on a stage erected over the mall fountain, and on Oct. 26, 1971, an estimated 3,000 people packed the place for a Halloween parade.
“The nostalgia of the Towne Mall is going to bring in people of past generations and current generations and show them, this was the place,” Feola said. “My aunts and uncles tell me stories about buying their records there. I’m like, what are records? ‘This is where we got our records, this is where the candy store was, this is where we got our clothing.’
“So to give the boutique who sells out of her home the opportunity to sell her boutique items in a store that has so much rich history — where a clothing store once lived — is telling the community, you don’t have to go on Amazon. You can go to an actual place, touch the clothes, feel them, give them the experience that they don’t get in online retail.”
Feola concedes that his first love is the world of entertainment, but revitalizing his hometown is right up there.
“Entertainment is my specialty, but helping to create a strong business hub in our town is becoming a runner-up passion of mine,” he said. “It’s a bigger overall goal, to try to pack the mall again and make it be a place for people to go and utilize.”
He hopes that his three-day holiday market will be the first step on that path.
“It’s an opportunity for old to become new again,” he said,” and for people to envision a new future for it, and what it could look like.”
