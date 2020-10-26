Harold Duncan carries with him each day a reminder of the Nov. 12, 1940, explosion at American Cyanamid that killed his uncle.
His name.
The Lawrence County native and Akron, Ohio, resident was named for his father’s brother, who was one of three men who died that day at the now-defunct explosives manufacturer on Route 551 between Mt. Jackson and Edinburg.
Nonetheless, Duncan made the trip from Ohio to Mt. Jackson on Saturday to see a more formal remembrance of his uncle unveiled. That was a plaque listing the names of 11 men who lost their lives in three separate explosions at the plant. The other two took place on June 2, 1947, and July 6, 1964.
The historical marker has been a five-year project spearheaded by Rich Schenker, whose father, Donald, was among those killed in the 1964 explosion and who later worked at the plant himself. It was erected at the site of the Mt. Jackson Museum, an ongoing project to build a replica of a gas station that had been a popular teen hangout, as well as a barn that will house other memorabilia from the village’s past.
Duncan, whose father, Charles, also was working at American Cyanamid at the time of the 1940 blast, praised Schenker for his efforts to commemorate the victims of all three explosions.
“He’s done a tremendous service to those who were killed, not only in the 1940s, but obviously, in the ‘64 explosion as well,” he said. “I remember that one. I was just a kid, about 14 years old, I was playing out in the front yard, and I heard the explosion. My neighbor came running out and said, ‘That must be American Cyanamid,’ and he was right.
“It means a lot, not only for the loved ones of those who were killed, but everybody who worked there. The ground where the powder mill was is sacred ground, there’s no question about that. It’s sad that they weren’t allowed (by the current landowner) to put this up out there.”
Schenker spoke of the importance of American Cyanamid, which operated from 1907 to 1972, and the risks accepted by those who worked there.
“It was an important place at one time,” he said. “It made dynamite for World War Two, Panama Canal, Vietnam, Michigan Limestone of Hillsville and others.
“Some of these guys here today are lucky to be here. Their names would be on here just as well. We’re here today to remember these men who lost their lives.”
He then read the names of 11 men who died in the three explosions: Lee Waddell, Elmer Kliduff and Harold Duncan, Nov. 12, 1940; Merle Craven, Robert Downing and Jack Cameron, June 2, 1947; and Eugene Rudesill, Gerald Wingard, Donald Schenker, Wilbur Robinson and Clarance Claypool, July 6, 1964.
At that point, the marker was unveiled by Schenker, Ken Shiderly — whose construction company is building the museum structures and who offered to include the marker as part of the site — and former American Cyanamid employee Bill Rudesill, whose father was among the 1964 victims.
American Cyanamid, Schenker explained, was an offshoot of Burton Powder, which made black powder at a plant in the Quakertown area of Mahoning Township. That plant experienced its own set of tragedies, with eight men dying in explosions in 1905, 1907, 1908 and 1912.
Schenker now will turn his sights to create a similar marker for them.
