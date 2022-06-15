Marines, veterans gather for flag-raising

Gary Lykens, second from left, a U.S. Navy Airman who served in Vietnam from 1963 to 1966, honors the legacy of his Marine brother, Daniel C. Lykens, who was a lance corporal in Vietnam during the same time. Daniel Lykens was killed in action Aug. 26, 1966, a week after the brothers had met up for a photo of them together. Gary's truck was decorated with flags and a photo of himself and his brother in the service. At far left is Gary's son, Ben Lykens.
Flag Day in recent years has been somewhat overlooked while other national holidays have taken greater precedence.
But a special Flag Day ceremony Tuesday evening included a special raising of Marine Corps and United States flags over the Earl A. Muff Sallie Playground on the city’s South Side. The event was attended by about two dozen Marines and other military veterans, their families and members of the public who braved the sweltering humid weather.
The Marines, some outfitted in their red Marine Corps League shirts and hats, saluted the colors that were elevated to a new height above the playground on a brand new flagpole. The Lawrence County Community Band, led by Mike Palladino, played the national anthem and Marines Hymn as the flags ascended.
The event was sponsored by Eric L. Sallie of Las Vegas and his mother, Nora Lee Sallie of New Castle, son and widow of the late Earl A. Muff Sallie, to instill the importance of the Marine presence on the city’s South Side that signified the commitment to the community and its youth demonstrated by the late Muff, who was a Purple Heart Marine.
The band celebrated the evening by playing special patriotic marches as honored guests were arriving.
Keynote remarks were by New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem, also a Marine, who recounted some of the military history of Muff Sallie as a Marine and as a mentor to many youths who grew up on the city’s South Side. A monument was put up at the playground in Sallie’s memory on Oct. 20, 1983.
Sallie was stationed in Korea from 1950 to 1953 where he merited the Silver Star when he fought next to Alfred McLaughlin, who received the Congressional Medal of Valor during the battle of Bunker Hill. Sallie received three Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts after becoming wounded in Korea.
Muff and Nora Lee Sallie raised their children, Eric and Noel, on property next to the playground on Pennsylvania Avenue. When Muff Sallie died unexpectedly on June 5, 1981, he left a legacy of dedication in working with the community’s youths. Noel passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
Members of the Marine Corps League converse and share stories before the flag-raising ceremony on New Castle's South Side.
The 51-year-old Marine Corps veteran was well known in the city’s youth football league and recognized as a mentor to children in the league and in the South Side neighborhood. In his high school years, Muff had been a New Castle High School quarterback when the football team won the WPIAL championship in 1947-48.
Salem said he watched a video of the dedication of the Sallie playground, commenting, “it did not take me long to realize what an incredible champion Muff Sallie was of our community and our youth. This place was packed with people who came for the dedication in his memory. There were members of the U.S. Marine Corps, the mayor and council, and a very large crowd from our community who showed up in honor of this man.”
Salem noted that former New Castle Mayor Angelo Sands at the time had commented “Muff always found time for our kids, in the busy world where so many of us constantly complain that we don’t have time ... and there is really nothing greater one can do than to find time for them.”
The New Castle Police Department three years ago participated in a project to renovate the Sallie Playground as a way to honor Muff’s legacy of working with youth, Salem said.
“We could all try to take a lesson from Muff Sallie.
“When I look out into our crowd tonight, I see Gold Star families, servicemen, those who were injured during their service and military men who serve our country,” Salem concluded. “On behalf of the Sallie family, we express our deep appreciation to all of the Marines and military and their families who are represented here tonight, and for your dedicated service to our nation.”
