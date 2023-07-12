About 400 motorcycles will make their way through New Castle to Shenango Township and back Saturday as a tribute to fallen members of a Marine Corps group.
Leathernecks Nation Motorcycle Club will be taking its annual Valhalla Ride to remember its fallen brothers, according to group president Brian Pierog of Bessemer. Pierog and multiple other members and local organizations have helped to organize the event with a planned route and a gathering at Shenango High School.
Leathernecks Nation will be saluting one recent fallen member, Mike “Pokey” Ream of the J.C. Paul Chapter, who has died since 2022.
Members of the club are all honorably discharged Marines and Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, both active duty and veterans.
“We’re a tight-knit brotherhood of Marine Corps veterans who share a passion for riding,” Pierog said.
The event itself is closed to all riders except for the club members, because of the numbers, and the meaning of the observance.
Participants are from Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and North and South Carolina. The motorcycle motorcade is expected to make it’s way through New Castle in the early to mid-afternoon.
