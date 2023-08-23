New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.