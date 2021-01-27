Locals among March for Life participants

Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington on Friday.

 AP

The 48th annual March for life in Washington, D.C. will be streaming virtually this year, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.

The link to register in advance is https://march for life.org/statement-on-2021-march-for-life.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.