All types of smiling faces appeared on the midway Monday at the Lawrence County Fair as people amassed for the annual ribbon cutting and luncheon.
State and county government leaders, state agriculture western regional director Mark Critz, members of the farm community, children royalty of the Lawrence County granges, Girl Scouts and mothers, fathers, siblings and fair board members attended the event.
The rain waited until the opening noon ceremony concluded before the afternoon drizzle began.
Members of Laurel Girl Scout Service Unit 1605 raised the flag, and soloist Katelyn Stivers, a 2022 graduate of Mohawk High School, sang the national anthem.
The ribbon was cut by the state and county fair queens Chloe Bomgardner of Lebanon County and Oriana Green, with help from the Lawrence County grange mini prince and princess, Wyatt Casselberry, 8, of Allegheny County, and Makenna McGuire, 6 of Shenango Township, and county junior grange princess Madeline Green, 11, of Laurel School District.
The fair continues today with the judging of steer and sheep, the making of apple butter by the local granges, a goat milk fudge auction and drag racing in the grandstand, to name only a few of the many activities and attractions.
