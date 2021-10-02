The last two summers, volunteers with New Visions for Lawrence County spent mornings sprucing up the city, pulling weeds and planting flowers.
One volunteer, New Visions executive director Angie Urban said, was exceptional.
Melina Mangino, a Shenango High School graduate and junior at Allegheny College, served an AmeriCorps internship from May until August and spent it with the organization. She worked about 35 hours a week, or 300 for the whole summer and received a stipend and scholarship.
“I was born and raised in New Castle and I was a 2019 graduate of Shenango High School and thought that I knew all that there was to know about my hometown,” Mangino said after spending so much time in the city and on projects. “I learned a lot about my own hometown that I had never known before.
“Working with Angie was a privilege and I actually helped to make a positive change in a place that I love.”
Mangino, 20, worked on the Grow New Castle Project which entailed working every Wednesday doing landscaping around town, cleaning the windows of vacant buildings, cleaning up litter and, in general, beautifying the downtown area of New Castle.
“Melina was a tremendous helper for us this summer,” Urban said.
Mangino said the internship helped her shape a career path she now wants to pursue.
“My major at Allegheny College is communications and I had wanted to work in the social media marketing,” she said, adding she has a minor in community and justice affairs. “This internship helped me to decide to focus more on the community affairs and justice fields. The types of things that I did with Angie at New Visions this summer are what I would love doing in the future.”
Aside from beautification projects, she also worked on efforts to rebrand the city and sat in on meetings with Mayor Chris Frye, city council and other business leaders.
One example she was proud of was helping with the rebranding of the city’s logo, adding she gave input on the color choices, patters and fonts. Mangino was also involved in running the live summer concert series held at the downtown Riverwalk Park worked the 50/50 raffle.
Mangino has now returned to the Meadville campus and is back in face-to-face classes. She was relieved to learn that the campus has “a 99 percent vaccination rate, making the virtual classes end that we had last school year.” In the spring, she will resume running track for the college.
In high high school, Mangino was a state-qualifier in the hurdle and a relay.
