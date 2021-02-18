By The Meadville Tribune
Get ready to add the 814 area code when dialing even a local number, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Starting April 3, the 814 area code will have mandatory 10-digit dialing on all calls.
For the last several months, callers across the 814 area code have been able to use 10-digit dialing for local calls — to test phones and other devices in preparation for the upcoming change.
The commission said the change is part of the April 3 arrival of a new "overlay" area code — 582 — which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.
The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted. The new area code will become operational in Crawford County and all other parts of the 814 area in May.
The use of an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region.
It also ensures there will be a supply of new numbers after 814 number combinations are no longer available. The biggest adjustment for residents and businesses across the region is the switch to 10-digit dialing, where callers are required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls.
To begin preparing for 10-digit dialing, consumers and businesses should check devices that store telephone numbers — including cell phones and other devices with "speed dial" functions — to be certain that all the stored contacts include the area code.
Additionally, check devices that are programmed to automatically make phone calls — like medical alert systems, alarms and other automated systems — to be sure they are set up.
Devices that should be checked:
• Mobile phones, landline phones, tablets and fax machines that can save/store phone numbers.
• Life-safety and medical alert systems.
• Alarm/security systems and security gates.
• Call-forwarding settings and voicemail services.
• Internet dial-up systems.
• Automatic dialing equipment and software.
• Speed-dialers.
• Any other device that can save, store and automatically dial phone numbers.
The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes.
It includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown, Meadville and State College. It is the largest area code in the state, geographically, and the only one that hasn’t already received an additional area code overlay to replenish its dwindling supply of phone numbers.
