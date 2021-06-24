Manchin: Infrastructure deal will fund local roadway projects

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday President Joe Biden has “signed off” on a compromise bipartisan infrastructure bill and it will mean considerable investment in West Virginia, including money for the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and broadband.
“Nobody got everything they wanted,” he said, but the package is a solid one and can accomplish some “heavy changes in a bipartisan way.”
Manchin said this package, which is just over $1.2 trillion, is the largest infrastructure bill ever.
“This is the most aggressive thing we have ever done on infrastructure,” he said during a virtual press conference shortly after attending a meeting at the White House to iron out the compromise.
Southern West Virginia will benefit from those two highways as well as broadband.
The coalfields, including McDowell County, must be connected by road and the internet, he added.
That “connectivity” will result in “some really dynamic growth.”
Manchin said he does not yet know if enough money will be available to work with the state on matching funds to finish both highways, but “this has be done” and it will open up the southern part of the state.
Manchin also said the permitting process for getting the work done must be sped up.
“It has been a challenge to get anything done on time or within budget,” he said of the onerous federal permitting process.
The infrastructure plan will “rebuild West Virginia roads and bridges” and bring money to broadband, rail and air as well, the traditional infrastructure core items.
Manchin praised Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for her work on the initial negotiations with the White House on the bill last month.
“That was the template we all used,” he said of the GOP $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s original $2.25 trillion plan, which included many “human infrastructure” items not in the compromise plan.
Capito also held a virtual press conference Thursday but would not comment on whether she supports the infrastructure package.
“The big news is the bipartisan group struck a deal with the White House,” she said. “I am pleased a bipartisan effort has been successful.”
But Capito said she needs to see the details “before I can fully embrace this.”
Capito, who is ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, said her committee writes the laws related to the legislation.
“We need to make sure we are on the same page,” she said. “I am in a wait and see position.”
But Capito made it clear an infrastructure plan is “a good thing” and West Virginia will benefit.
“I think it is a more narrow focus,” she said of the compromise toward core infrastructure. “Some of what we presented President Biden initially has been emulated in this bill.”
Capito also said her plan wanted to pay for the work by using unspent federal COVID relief dollars, about $100 billion, as well as electric vehicle fees, private sector involvement and other possible measures, but not raising the gasoline tax.
Manchin said he expects the bill to be passed by the Senate with 65 or more Senators supporting it.
He provided a breakdown of the spending, which will be spread out over eight years with $579 billion in new spending over the $630 billion baseline spending for a total of just over $1.2 trillion.
Transportation projects will receive $298 billion in new spending which includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $48 billion for public transit; $25 billion for airports; $16 billion for ports and waterways; $7.5 billion for Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure (charging stations); and $7.5 billion for low and now carbon bus (electric school and transit buses).
Another $281 billion in new spending will focus on power infrastructure ($73 billion), broadband ($65 billion), water ($55 billion), resiliency ($47 billion), financing authority for road, rail, water, energy, EV buildout ($20 billion), orphan wells/abandoned mines ($16 billion) and Brownfield sites ($5 billion).
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also on the National Association of Counties (NACo) board, said the deal is good news.
“When I heard about the ongoing issue of developments for the infrastructure plan, I was thankful for the persistence in reaching to find a bipartisan solution to a non-partisan problem,” he said. “The pandemic exposed much more than our public health deficiencies. It exposed our infrastructure needs to the core. Lack of broadband access, combined with basic access to water, sewer and transportation magnified the situation and we need to work together to make us competitive on a global scale.”
Puckett said he is pleased much of this money will help localities.
“As a county commissioner in West Virginia, my community has long been overlooked with projects that have passed us by and bridges to nowhere,” he said. “This funding will allow us to leverage other state and local funds and help give our county increased upward economic mobility, thereby making us a more desirable destination for job growth.”
The state’s Senate leadership, Capito and Manchin, did a good job, he said, as well as The White House in working with county officials and “listening to issues where it matters most - local.”
