Lawrence County government’s pension fund ended 2019 with a healthy balance of $87.3 million, according to the managers of the fund.
Sarah Wilson of Marquette Associates updated the county commissioners with that news at the first quarterly meeting of the year of the county retirement board. It was the first meeting for new commissioners Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel. Also on the board are Commissioner Dan Vogler, Controller David Gettings and Treasurer Richard L. Rapone.
Wilson reported that for the year 2019, the county pension plan had a 19.9 percent return and a net investment gain of $14.8 million. For the past three years, the fund had an annualized return of 10.1 percent and a net investment gain of $22.7 million, Wilson reported.
Since the fund’s inception under Marquette on Feb. 1, 2014, the portfolio’s annualized return was 7.9 percent per year, with a gain of $31.9 million, according to her report.
“You’re doing well,” she said.
She told the commissioners that her firm reviews the county’s portfolio every week.
Commissioner Dan Vogler told Wilson, “87.3 million is the highest this fund has ever been.You folks have played a significant role in that.”
In 2008 or 2009, the fund was in the mid-$30-million range, he said.
“I’m amazed at these figures,” Rapone echoed.
Boyd informed Wilson that the commissioners are in the early discussions of a possible early retirement incentives, and he asked if Marquette can help with that.
Wilson suggested that the commissioners meet with an actuary. The county’s actuary is The Hay Group of Philadelphia is the county’s actuary, she said.
At the request of David Prestopine, deputy county controller, the board voted to keep the interest rate for retirees at 4.25 percent, for the money from each individual’s pension amount accrual.
The retirement board meetings have been set for the third Tuesday of each quarter. The first was Feb. 18. Other dates are May 19, Aug. 19 and Nov. 12. The board meets directly after the commissioners regular Tuesday meetings.
Wilson said she also is planning a fiduciary education meeting for the new board members.
Marquette manages the pension funds of several county governments throughout Pennsylvania, she said.
