The man who police say fired multiple shots at a vehicle during a dispute Saturday outside a Johnstown Sheetz store did not have a concealed carry permit, authorities said.
Guillermo Diaz Alvarez, 56, allegedly fired into a Nissan Altima driven by William Sauro, 43, at the Sheetz on Broad Street.
According to a criminal complaint, Sauro reportedly told city police that he spotted Alvarez walking through the parking lot "coughing and not covering."
A confrontation followed, with Sauro striking Alvarez with his vehicle and Alvarez pulling a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and firing multiple times, the complaint said.
Video of the second part of the incident circulated on social media and reportedly shows Alvarez firing at the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Alvarez, of the 600 block of Wynn Avenue, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of not having a license to carry a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Sauro is charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
They were arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post $50,000 percentage bond.
