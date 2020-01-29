Joshua Williams had nearly a dozen cases pending before him in court Tuesday that court officials said were the result of his addiction.
Williams, 28, had gone through Lawrence County Treatment Court but was unsuccessful in overcoming his drug problems, according to information presented in court by his attorney and a judge.
The cases pending against him included a burglary, driving offenses, retail theft, fleeing from police and an leaving the scene of an accident.
Although public defender Larry Keith tried to persuade the judge to keep Williams in the county jail, Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto resolved that Williams would fare better in the treatment programs offered by the state. All of Williams’ cases before the court Tuesday were from 2017 and 2018.
Motto sentenced Williams to 15 months to three years in a state correctional institution, followed by three years of probation. He was credited for 257 days he already served in jail.
Williams, who pleaded guilty in the cases, stood before the judge and thanked him for giving him a chance at drug court.
“A state institution can give you the treatment you need,” Motto said. “We have to try something better for you. That’s why I think a state sentence is appropriate.
“I’m more interested in the treatment he gets, and not necessarily punishing him.”
The plea agreement was presented in court by Joseph Oliva, assistant district attorney.
