A resident of Oak Leaf Gardens apartments was arrested Tuesday for reportedly trying to threaten a neighbor with an assault rifle.
New Castle police charged Edgardo Febles, 38, in connection with the incident that summoned police to the apartment complex around 12:15 a.m.
Police reported in a criminal complaint they arrived at the building to see a man, later identified as Febles, dressed in red on the second floor of the building, holding an assault-style rifle. Officers commanded him from outside of the building to put down the rifle and walk down the stairs to the outside. He complied and was arrested.
The officers in searching Febles found a pair of handcuffs in his pants pockets. He advised them he planned on conducting a citizens arrest on a neighbor, the report said.
Febles' wife told police the neighbor was making noise and she knocked on their door and asked him to be quiet. The man told her he would hurt her children, and she went to her apartment and called the police, she said. She and Febles both told police the man in the other apartment was making noise and banging on the wall outside of their apartment, according to the report.
Febles is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of disorderly conduct.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,500 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
