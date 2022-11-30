A Union Township man whose family reported him missing Tuesday was found deceased in a North Hill apartment, according to New Castle police.
Tory Respress, 28, was found unresponsive Tuesday night, hours after his family filed a missing person report. He was last seen when he left home Sunday, according to reports.
The police received a tip of his whereabouts Tuesday night and pursued it and found him in the apartment, according to police Chief Bobby Salem.
Lawrence County Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson reported emergency units were called to the North Hill house around 10 p.m. The cause and manner of Respress' death is being further investigated by the police and coroner's office, he said, adding he is awaiting toxicology test results. No autopsy has been scheduled.
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party, an organization of volunteer citizens who go out and look for people who have been reported missing, published a poster online late Tuesday with photos of Respress, saying he was missing.
Marcia Black, a leader of the group, said three or four carloads of volunteers from the group had been out looking for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.