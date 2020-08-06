A Union Township man is wanted after police, during an unrelated investigation, found child pornography images on his phone.
A Lawrence County District Attorney detective charged Jeffrey S. McNicholas, 25, of 3035 W. State St., in connection with the reported offenses, which, according to a criminal complaint, were found while investigators were serving a search warrant on the phone for other reasons.
A detective found images of child pornography on the phone, along with messages sent to several juvenile contacts containing pornographic photos and communications that McNicholas had sent under the alias of “Kaydey Dawson.” According to the criminal complaint, the messages contained sexually explicit language and images of McNicholas’ private parts. He claimed in the messages to be between the ages of 16- and 18-years-old, the paperwork states.
The complaint also states that McNicholas used an Instagram account called “Kaydendawson69” and an email linked to a cell phone, with the address of Jeffrey.bike@gmail.com, to contact the juveniles.
McNicholas is charged with child pornography, disseminating films or photos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the charges.
